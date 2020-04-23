CardEasy Digital launches global PCI DSS- compliant card payments across all contact centre communication channels

CardEasy Digital for secure card payments in contact centres

CardEasy Digital lets contact centre agents take card payments in a PCI DSS-compliant manner, whether through voice or digital customer communication channels.

CardEasy Digital marks the latest evolution in Syntec’s provision of global secure payment services for organisations handling payments in their contact centres” — Danny Cresswell, Chief Sales Officer

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of Syntec’s CardEasy Digital solutions lets contact centre agents take card payments in a PCI DSS-compliant manner, whether through voice or digital customer communication channels.

Consumers expect to be able to be communicate with merchants and pay them securely via whichever channel they choose. So CardEasy Digital complements Syntec’s patented CardEasy Voice Channel solutions, which allow customers to enter their card numbers on the keypad of their own phone in the middle of a call with an agent or using self-service IVR and alternatively via automated speech recognition (ASR). This means that the card numbers are no longer audible or visible in the contact centre environment and so cannot be stored or compromised.

With CardEasy Digital, contact centre agents can generate single-use secure html payment links or QR codes. The agent sends the link to the customer via any digital communication channel including e-mail, SMS, webchat, Whatsapp, social media and chatbots. This provides the customer with access to a secure payment page (served by CardEasy) which they complete with their payment card details. The customer can complete this page on any device which is connected to the internet, including computers, laptops, tablets and smart phones.

Once the customer has clicked the link or scanned the QR code to open the payment page on their device, CardEasy Digital works in a choice of two modes:

1. The agent remains connected to the customer (e.g. via webchat) to support them through to transaction completion. CardEasy Digital provides the agent with real-time visibility of the customer's progress - from opening the secure payment page to entering their card numbers (only visible to the agent as asterisks) and completing the transaction.

2. ‘Fire and forget’, for instance via e-mail or SMS, where the agent sends the customer the secure link and then moves on to other tasks without tracking the customer’s progress.

The captured card data is securely submitted to the merchant’s payment services provider by CardEasy for authorisation, as with the CardEasy voice solutions. The transaction is completed in the usual manner and communicated back via CardEasy in real-time to the merchant’s back office systems and to the agent (if they are still connected).

Real-time reporting ensures that the effectiveness of using secure payment links can be tracked, with analytics to allow further data interrogation, such as successful and abandoned payments, as well as those which are part-completed and might benefit from direct follow-up.

Payment links can be set to expire at a chosen time or duration or be left without a time limit.

CardEasy Digital does not require integration with the merchant’s payment application and is already integrated with a large number of leading payment gateways, which allows for rapid deployment, PCI DSS compliance and customer re-assurance across the entire contact centre operation within days.

“CardEasy Digital marks the latest evolution in Syntec’s provision of global secure payment services for organisations handling payments in their contact centres” commented Danny Cresswell, Syntec’s Chief Sales Officer on the launch. “CardEasy now offers a one-stop shop for payment security across all contact centre channels. With so many merchants currently forced to locate contact centre staff remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CardEasy Digital provides a quick, cost- effective solution for remote workers to handle payments, which can be used in conjunction with the CardEasy Voice Channel payment solutions.”

- ENDS -

Syntec Company Background

Syntec is a Coalfire-verified PCI DSS Level 1 Visa merchant agent and participating member organization of the global Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council.

Founded in 1998, Syntec provides CardEasy as a managed service to large merchants worldwide across numerous sectors.

For case studies, demo videos and factsheets please see: www.cardeasy.com

CardEasy Sales:

t. UK +44 (0)20 7741 2000

USA +1 (303) 500 0492

e. sales@cardeasy.com

Twitter @synteccontact

Linked In: linkedin.com/company/syntec-ltd

Press Contact: Simon Beeching e. simon.beeching@syntec.co.uk t. +44 (0) 20 7741 2013



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.