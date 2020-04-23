Rogers Ranked Top Wireless Network in Canada by J.D. Power

Rogers wireless network awarded best in the West and tied for first in Ontario

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new study released today from J.D. Power, Canadians rated Rogers first for wireless network quality performance in the West and tied first in Ontario. This study is released at a time when network strength and reliable connectivity are more important than ever as Canadians stay home to limit the impact of COVID-19.



“There’s never been a more important time to stay connected and we are incredibly proud that our customers consider us number one in providing connectivity for people, businesses and communities,” said Joe Natale, President and CEO, Rogers Communications. “This award reflects our continued investment and commitment to providing Canadians with fast and reliable networks that power our country from coast-to-coast.”

Today, J.D. Power, a global leader in consumer insights, data, analytics, and advisory services, ranked Rogers as number one for wireless network quality in the West (including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Yukon Territory) and tied in Ontario. The J.D. Power 2020 Canada Wireless Network Quality Performance Study measures satisfaction based on recent customer usage activities in three areas that impact network performance: calling, messaging, and data. The study is based on customers’ perceptions of the wireless network. More information about the J.D. Power Canada Wireless Network Quality Performance Study can be found here.



Rogers has invested over $30 billion in its wireless networks over the past 35 years. These investments have not only powered innovation, including the very first wireless call in Canada in 1985, they have supported the move from 1G to 2G, 3G and 4G. Earlier this year, Rogers started to roll out Canada's first 5G network with plans underway to expand across the country in 2020. These investments have built a strong capability that Canadians are relying on as communication needs are being tested in unprecedented ways during the COVID-19 crisis. They have helped ensure Canadians have access to the fastest wireless networks with 4G LTE covering 99 per cent of Canadians. This would not have been possible without the right investment-oriented, facilities based regulatory environment that has underpinned Canada’s wireless leadership since 1985.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

