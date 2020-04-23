Annual Report 2019 Active Biotech AB (publ)

/EIN News/ -- Active Biotech's Annual Report 2019 is now available for download at www.activebiotech.com .





The Annual Report will only be digitally distributed. The English version will be available within short.

Lund, April 23, 2020

Active Biotech AB (publ)

Helén Tuvesson

CEO

For further information, please contact:

Hans Kolam, CFO

Tel. +46 (0)46 192044

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company with focus on autoimmune /inflammatory diseases and cancer. Naptumomab, an immunotherapy licensed to NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd., is in clinical phase 1b/2 development for treatment of solid tumors. Tasquinimod, an immunomodulator, is in development for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod, an immunomodulator, is evaluated as a potential treatment of the eye disorders wet AMD and uveitis and the inflammatory bowels disease, Crohn’s disease. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

Active Biotech AB

(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)

Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00

This information is information that Active Biotech AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 11.00 a.m. CET on April 23, 2020.

