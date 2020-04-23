Press Conference for Community Ramadan Plan for 5 Bay Area Counties

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Northern California Islamic Council (NCIC) is calling on all mosques and institutions to remain closed until further notice and follow the recommendations of health experts, state and local health department leadership.“As Muslims prepare to welcome the month of Ramadan, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a major concern for the community, and observing religious obligations should be always balanced with safety and well-being of everyone in the society”, said Dr. Hatem Bazian, Chair, NCIC.NCIC encourages media outlets to convey the much-needed information in the lead up to Ramadan so as to collectively help in adhering to shelter in place and social distancing regulations to help keep the curve flattened.Dr. Bazian will be available on a Zoom call to answer questions and discuss the community plans during the month of Ramadan for the 5 Bay Area counties.Topic: Community Ramadan Plan for 5 Bay Area CountiesTime: Apr 23, 2020, 1:00 PM Pacific TimeJoin Zoom Meeting:Phone number: (669) 900-9128Meeting ID: 817 0071 4400One tap mobile: +16699009128,,81700714400#NCIC provides a platform that promotes dialogue and facilitates co-operation among Muslim organizations, and encourages active engagement in the larger civic society.



