BEAT Gaming announces 9th season for DOTA 2 in partnership with YDX Innovation and Amuka Esports

BEAT Gaming partners with YDX Innovation and Amuka Esports on DOTA 2 charity event

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BEAT Gaming is pleased to announce the production of a new DOTA 2 tournament, created to help raise awareness during the COVID-19 crisis. The tournament has 4 professional DOTA 2 teams confirmed and will take place on April 28 to 30th of 2020.

BEAT Gaming would also like to announce that it has entered a definitive agreement with YDX Innovation, a public company listed on TSX-V:YDX, to be acquired and be part of the group.

"We are extremely excited to be joining the YDX family. YDX's vision for creating vertically integrated and immersive experiences resonated greatly with us and we can't wait for the future. We feel that we provide a lot of value for YDx and their Game On brands. We can help execute the grand vision that was set out; while also recommending some items that'll make the event stand out from the rest." – stated Bill Elafros, co-founder of BEAT Gaming.

“BEAT will be putting on a great show for the 9th season of our DOTA 2 event and the team is really excited. We've put on events since 2011 and this will be the first time we're raising funds for such a great cause in addition to hosting an esports event. So far we've raised around $3,100 and we expect to get to our additional $5,000 goal. We expect to reach at least 1 million people around the world during the lead-up and event conclusion. We hope you tune in and enjoy the show.” – added Anthony Truong, co-founder of BEAT.

Amuka Esports who operates esports venues, leagues and tournaments across Canada will be joining as a community and media partner.

"In DOTA 2, players compete with different 'heroes' (in-game characters) and it's fitting that they'll also be raising money for the real heroes which are the front-line service workers. We are thrilled to be supporting BEAT Gaming and YDX Innovation and harnessing the passion of gaming to do good." - according to Ben Feferman, CEO of Amuka Esports.

The 9th season of the DOTA 2 event also brings the fundraiser campaign Dota 2 Beat COVID-19, which is raising funds for the Canadian Red Cross and two food banks. https://www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/dota-2-beat-covid-19/

About BEAT Gaming

Founded in 2011, BEAT Gaming is an experienced Canadian esports company that has organized internationally recognized events such as Dota 2, Overwatch and PUBG BEAT Invitational. Since its creation, BEAT has organized over 30 professional and semi-pro esports events, which have reached over 40 million views globally. BEAT is one of the oldest and most established event organizers in Canada, having international experience and being one of the first third-party companies to receive authorization to organize Overwatch tournaments.

BEAT organized the first large scale Canadian Dota 2 event at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Events organized by BEAT have received extensive coverage from outlets such as ESPN, TSN & Score Esports and have had successful engagements with Blizzard Entertainment, Valve, Twitch, AMD, SteelSeries and more. In addition to organizing its own events, BEAT provides esports consulting, management and tournament organization services out of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

About Amuka Esports

Amuka Esports creates localized esports hubs in cities across North America. Each hub consists of a game venue, tournament organizer, content team, merchandise brands and incubator.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSX.V:YDX) www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like augmented and virtual reality, esports events and interactive exhibitions under the following three divisions:

Arkave VR Arena – https://sales.arkavevr.com/ – a gaming platform that brings the most immersive virtual reality experience to location-based venues with a highly scalable business model. Developed as an all-in-one gamers haven featuring state-of-the-art free roam tech right down to the most nostalgic gaming systems.

YDreams Global – www.ydreamsglobal.com – have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival – www.gameonfestival.com – is an interactive entertainment event that celebrates the video game universe. Designed for gamers, families and fans of all ages, this festival is a fusion of culture, entertainment and fun through interactive exhibits, game arenas, esports tournaments, high impact collective experiences, among other fun activities, all brought together in one large exhibition-style event.



