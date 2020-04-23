Firdaus Kharas elected Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts

Firdaus Kharas was today elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (FRSA). The Fellowship is an award for outstanding achievements to social progress.

LONDON, ENGLAND, April 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Firdaus Kharas elected Fellow of the Royal Society of ArtsLondon, England: Firdaus Kharas, D.Hum. (hc), LL.D. (hc) was today elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (FRSA). Founded in 1754, the Fellowship is an award granted to individuals that the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) judges to have made outstanding achievements to social progress and development. Fellowship is only awarded to those who can demonstrate that they have made significant contributions to social change. Fellows of the RSA are entitled to use the post-nominal letters FRSA.Previous Fellows have included Marie Curie, Charles Dickens, John Diefenbaker, Alfred Dunhill, Benjamin Franklin, Stephen Hawking, Nelson Mandela, Karl Marx and Adam Smith. Current Fellows include Dame Judi Dench and Sir Tim Berners-Lee.Said Mr. Kharas, I am very grateful to the RSA for electing me a Fellow. The previous Fellows have made very significant contributions to human knowledge and I am humbled to join their company. I look forward to working with current Fellows to advance our common ideals to better the human condition.Background on the RSAThe Royal Society of Arts was founded in 1754 by William Shipley as the Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufacture and Commerce. It was granted a Royal Charter in 1847, and the right to use the term Royal in its name, by King Edward VII in 1908. The shorter version, The Royal Society of Arts and the related RSA acronym, are used more frequently than the full name. The RSA has been based since 1774 in RSA House close to the Strand in London.Background on Firdaus KharasNamed one of the World’s 50 Most Talented Social Innovators among 110 other awards, social innovator, speaker, director and humanitarian Firdaus Kharas founded Chocolate Moose Media in 1995 to create human-centered mass communications to influence lives across the world. Over a billion people in 198 countries via 385 languages versions have now seen his work in 50 series on some of the most pressing issues in humanity. Mr. Kharas has worked extensively on disease prevention and his most recent work involves prevention of COVID-19 amongst refugees.



