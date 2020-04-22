New Book Promises to Help People Live Life with Less Stress and More Success

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignite Press announced the release of A Better Way: God’s Design for Less Stress, More Rest, and Greater Success by inspirational communication and personal development expert Ryan Haley.The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2xXRImM A Better Way offers a wealth of practical exercises and resources for those seeking a better way when it comes to doing business and living an abundant life, as well as a remarkable Foreword written by NFL Coach and New York Times Bestselling Author, Tony Dungy.“This book is about the cessation of self-effort and all of its associated and endless performance, striving, toil, stress, and anxiety,” says Ryan. “My purpose for this book is to use real-life stories and testimonies as a vehicle to illuminate truths from the Word of God.”To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.Ryan Haley is a former U.S. Navy Officer, SH-60B helicopter pilot, Afghanistan combat veteran, and Pentagon defense budget analyst. In 2007, a helicopter crash served as a dramatic wake-up call for Ryan to live a purposeful life centered around his faith in God. His life message is about God’s grace and the “too-good-to-be-true news” of the Gospel of Jesus. Ryan is called to inspirational communication and personal development as a writer, speaker, coach, teacher, and counselor.Ryan is the founder of A Better Way, a media and teaching platform that inspires people to experience “where the supernatural meets the practical” in faith, business, and life. A Better Way currently includes a podcast, blog, website, and book. Ryan’s mission is to apply the practicality and power of God’s grace in helping people and organizations experience deeper fulfillment and greater effectiveness by tapping into their deepest passions, deepest pain, and greatest strengths to provide maximum service and value to others.Ryan is an adjunct professor at Charis Bible College Business School, a real estate investor, and self-manager of his retirement and investment portfolio. Ryan has worked as a Pentagon defense budget analyst managing a $4.5 billion annual appropriation, a licensed realtor, and sales and account manager of a tech startup. His extensive educational background is complemented by personal experience in business, entrepreneurship, and financial investing. Ryan’s desire is to use his wealth-building acumen and leadership skills in helping others reach financial freedom and empower them to be unhindered in following their God-given dreams and purpose.Ryan received his MBA in Financial Management from the Naval Postgraduate School, a postgraduate Business Administration certificate from Georgetown University, and his BA in Psychology from the University of San Diego. He also finished a two-year biblical studies program at Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, Colorado, where he received his Christian Ministers License and completed a subsequent third-year business program.Ryan is originally from Portland, Oregon. He lives in Woodland Park, Colorado, where he enjoys the beauty of the mountains and outdoors through hiking, snowboarding, and playing disc golf. He also enjoys being part of church and small group fellowships.Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/2xXRImM to purchase the book and to learn more!For booking information, visit https://ABetterWayPodcast.com Contact Info:Ryan HaleyRyan@GodsBetterWay.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.