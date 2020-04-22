John Slatin AccessU Conference 2020 pivots to offer four-day online training experience

Jamie Knight (BBC) + Lion Chancey Fleet

AUSTIN, TX, USA, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following developments around the COVID-19 pandemic, John Slatin AccessU, Knowbility’s annual digital accessibility training conference, has pivoted to an online experience to be held next May 13-20. As in previous years, the conference will feature keynote talks and expert instruction in several tracks including business strategy, education, and design —all with accessibility in mind.

AccessU is named after the late John Slatin, a pioneering, world-renowned authority in accessibility and former professor at the University of Texas. Since 2004, this conference has brought together tech professionals, businesspeople, educators, government employees, and civic leaders to learn from the world’s leading experts in web accessibility. When websites and applications are accessible, everyone, including people with disabilities can use them.

“As we adapt to a world in which schools, jobs, social events, and civic engagement must be done remotely, the critical need for equal access has never been more clear,” Sharron Rush, Knowbility’s co-founder and Executive Director, said.

“Knowbility welcomes anyone who wants to broaden their communication horizons to join us and learn more about how to ensure that everyone, regardless of ability, can participate in your online activities.”

On May 13 and 14, Knowbility will feature 40-minute talks with live Q&A with experts from across the industry including attorney Lainey Feingold, Glenda Sims (Deque), and Paul Adam (Pearson). The second week of the online conference will include more than 40 interactive sessions plus keynotes by disability rights advocate and tech trainer Chancey Fleet (New York Public Library) and senior research engineer Jamie Knight (BBC). Other side events including virtual happy hours are scheduled.

Awareness, education, and consulting services form the three pillars of Knowbility’s mission. AccessU 2020 will give attendees the knowledge and skills needed to excel in digital accessibility. Whether they want to know how to build a culture of accessibility within an organization, need to refresh HTML, or are anxious to learn the latest trends in mobile accessibility, attending May’s virtual accessibility training experience will help them create a more inclusive digital world for all.



