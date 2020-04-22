TEALEAVES, Luxury Tea Purveyor, Announces Fully Compostable Tea Bag Line for Earth Day

TEALEAVES will be transitioning to backyard compostable tea envelopes, made of NatureFlex, in 2021.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, TEALEAVES, luxury tea blender, announces the transition to home compostable tea bag envelopes, to be available at the start of 2021. Announced in celebration of Earth Month, TEALEAVES’ latest sustainability initiative aligns with their quest to advance society's environmental awareness and conscientiousness, one cup at a time.

Focused on quality and craft, TEALEAVES strives to be custodians of the plants and botanicals that they use every day.

This announcement follows TEALEAVES’ longstanding commitment to sparking awareness of and actively combating the loss of biodiversity. To learn more about the Company’s environmental initiatives, visit TEALEAVES’ Earth Month Statement.

“Since our founding 25 years ago, our enduring love for plants and botanicals has always intrinsically linked us back to nature, with everything we do. Committed to Mother Earth, we look at the entire system with the thought, intention, and respect that it deserves.” - Lana Sutherland, TEALEAVES Co-Founder and CEO

Intending to further reduce the impact of TEALEAVES’ current line of plant-based Polylactic Acid (PLA) sachets, a comprehensive examination of packaging materials were implemented. The analysis resulted in the selection of NatureFlex as the material of choice for the envelopes. Made of Forestry Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified birch and eucalyptus wood pulp, Natureflex is an industry-leading innovation in sustainable tea packaging.

The Natureflex envelopes reduce plastic waste, while safeguarding the quality and delicate complexity of the tea leaves themselves. Compared to an estimated 100 to 500 years for petroleum-based plastics, the envelopes will take 6 months to break-down in garden compost.

In addition to the transition to fully compostable tea bags, TEALEAVES sustainability initiatives include:

World Biodiversity Forum Panel & Workshop - TEALEAVES had the honor to host a panel and workshop at the World Biodiversity Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, Botanic Gardens Conservation International, Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future, and more, to discuss the importance of biodiversity in the context of climate change and public health.

The Garden of Secrets Project - Premiering at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian, in celebration of the Nature Triennial, The Garden of Secrets is a multi-facetted, expert-led exploration around biomimetic design for creating environmental solutions.

Garden of Secrets Blend - Creating the Garden of Secrets tea, a sustainable blend of raw materials, botanicals, and invasive local species, in which 100% of the proceeds are donated to The University of British Columbia Botanical Garden.

“As a David amongst Goliaths, we are proof that even a small company can make a big difference”. - Lana Sutherland, TEALEAVES Co-Founder and CEO

About TEALEAVES

Established in 1994, TEALEAVES is one of the very few tea blenders in the world, known for crafting the highest quality teas in small batches by hand. TEALEAVES strives for perfection, driven by the never-ending quest to make the perfect cup of tea. With the philosophy of inspiring creativity and connections through the art of blending, TEALEAVES has gripped the hearts and minds of five-star hotels and Michelin Star chefs, worldwide, as their tea brand of choice for over two decades. As custodians of the tea plant, TEALEAVES is committed to fighting the impacts of climate change and the loss of biodiversity. To learn more about the work that TEALEAVES is doing to promote awareness and enact change, visit: https://www.tealeaves.com/pages/our-ethos.

