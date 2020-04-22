Buzz Pops® launches its innovative line of Soothe Ice Pops

In spite of being quarantined, Buzz Pop Cocktails® has worked tirelessly to finalize production for its new line of nano CBD from Hemp Oil dietary supplements.

TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, USA, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In spite of being quarantined, due to COVID-19, the last 45 days Buzz Pop Cocktailshas worked tirelessly over the past few months to finalize formulizations and get production underway for its new line of nano CBD from Hemp Oil dietary supplements. www.sootheice.com The product will do its debut launch online but expects to be in stores nationwide over the summer.Soothe Ice Pops™ are the world’s 1st 100% all-natural dietary supplement that contains 10mg of Nano emulsified Hemp Oil Cannabinoids. They are deliciously effective, THC-Free and contain zero chemicals, preservatives, high fructose or artificial sweeteners.Buzz Pop Cocktailsare the world’s first and only 100% all-natural fresh fruit, authentic Italian sorbet made with a full shot of premium spirits in each one – serving customers around the U.S. high-quality, all-natural frozen specialty sorbets. Buzz Pops are fat free, Vegan, Gluten free, certified OU Kosher and under 100 calories.“We are very excited to be able to bring this new product line of dietary supplements to market and are hopeful that the Covid-19 stay at home orders will be lifted soon”, says CEO Joseph Isaacs. “We are the Rolls Royce of alcoholic popsicles and Buzz Pops were recently voted #1 during a Huffington Post taste test. We are proud to be innovators in the Hemp Oil market which is expected to exceed $20 Billion over the next few years”, he adds.About Soothe Ice:Soothe Ice manufacturers the world’s first 100% al- natural dietary supplement containing Nano Hemp Oils with a unique delivery system. Based in Tampa Bay, Florida the founders of Soothe Ice are the same team that brought the world Buzz Pop Cocktails in 2016.



