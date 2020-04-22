Park University Appoints Gregg Givens Chief Financial Officer

Gregg Givens

PARKVILLE, MISSOURI, USA, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park University has appointed Gregg Wm. Givens to serve as its chief financial officer. Givens began his role at Park in mid-March.

As chief financial officer, Givens will oversee the financial and accounting operations of the University and is responsible for all fiscal services, including financial systems, reporting and controls, and fiscal policies and regulations. He will also ensure that the University has requisite financial resources, including cash management and borrowing agreements. In addition, he will be responsible for, and have oversight of, the University’s facilities and maintenance.

Givens has 36 years of diverse financial and operational experience across domestic and international financial technology and health care processing businesses, manufacturing, asset management and real estate business environments. Prior to joining Park University, Givens had a 22-year career with DST Systems in Kansas City, Mo, serving as its senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer from 2014-18; vice president and chief accounting officer from 1999-2013; and vice president of finance from 1996-99. Givens also spent 14 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Kansas City, Mo., including six years as its senior audit manager.

Givens is active in community and civic organizations. He has served as an executive board member and treasurer for the Boy Scouts of America’s Heart of America Council since 2007, and as a board member and finance committee chair for the Truman Medical Center Charitable Foundation since 2016. In addition, he has been a member of the board of directors for Excel Industries based in Hesston, Kan., since 2018. He is a past board member of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and Civic Council of Greater Kansas City, Kansas City Area Development Council and Associated Industries of Missouri.

A longtime resident of the Northland area of Kansas City, Mo., Givens earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accountancy from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and he holds a certified public accountant designation.

Founded in 1875 in Parkville, Mo., a suburb of Kansas City, Park University is a nonprofit, private institution that is a national leader in higher education. In 2000, Park achieved university status and currently serves 16,172 students at 42 campuses in 22 states and online, including Parkville, Independence and Kansas City, Mo.; Lenexa, Kan.; Gilbert, Ariz.; Barstow and Victorville, Calif.; Austin and El Paso, Texas; and 33 military installations across the country. www.park.edu



