JAGGAER Named a Spend Matters Procurement Provider to Know for Seventh Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, has been named to the 2020 Spend Matters 50 Procurement Providers to Know list. This is the seventh consecutive year JAGGAER has been recognized as a leading provider for enterprise-level procurement organizations.



Spend Matters’ 50 Procurement Providers to Know list highlights key industry players within the procurement technology space. These firms, which are rigorously evaluated by the entire Spend Matters analyst team according to several highly demanding criteria , including innovation, market presence, tech competency and solution delivery, are recognized for consistently raising the bar for procurement technologies and services and setting the industry standard.

Magnus Bergfors, VP European Research & Lead Analyst, Spend Matters, said: “The Spend Matters 50/50 lists are the subject of much debate inside our analyst team. We start with a ‘bottoms up’ approach to make sure that every provider deserves the spot over someone who is not on it. But at the end of the day, the 50/50 is just a ‘list.’ It does not capture all the providers that everyone should know. For example, now that we have tightened up criteria for services firms, requiring that they also ‘own’ technology which they deploy with clients, there are some great names in procurement who didn't make the list. There are over 300+ core tech providers, both broader suite providers and niched specialists, that Spend Matters tracks within the procurement technology market, and close to 1,000 at the periphery. This makes it incumbent on everyone, including us, to not follow the ‘80/20’ rule (or just shortlist the top right quadrant), when it comes to picking the best technology for a given need. Regardless, we congratulate those on this year's 50/50 list, as it’s becoming more and more competitive to make it!”

“Procurement technology is critical for managing financial performance and risk, especially during times of market uncertainty. We’re giving buyers and suppliers the competitive edge they need by making the source-to-pay process easy and intuitive, with heavy investments in predictive analytics , intelligence, visibility and outcomes,” said Jim Bureau, Chief Executive Officer of JAGGAER. “Our inclusion on the Spend Matters 50 Procurement Providers to Know listing seven years in succession is a true testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to customer success, accountability and transparency. We’ll continue to develop our offering with new capabilities that enable procurement leaders to understand spend, reduce costs, eliminate supply chain risks and create value for their organizations.”

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, connecting customers to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers end-to-end SaaS-based procurement solutions, including advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Supply Chain Management and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for more than two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. JAGGAER holds 37 patents – more than any other spend management company.

