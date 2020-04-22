Next-Level Location-Based Lifestyle App Glassface Provides Community Benefits During Coronavirus Pandemic For Free
Glassface has stepped up & shown its responsibility towards communities by putting its powerful location based service to good use to help people under lockdown
“Glassface is a virtual counterpart, a digital overlay, to our real world and in this situation it can go far beyond things like social networking, dating or boosting your business. Glassface can help make lives impacted by coronavirus more manageable, strengthens communities, creates everyday Heroes or even save lives,” commented a spokesperson from the company. “We really hope we can have a positive impact during the world’s time of clear need.”
Some common uses during this crisis of the app include, according to the company, giving users the chance to be able to ask other nearby Glassface Users to help them get groceries or medication, since they are too old, sick or afraid to go outside, which not just helps them but also reduces the risk of transmission; the ability to find a solution to other urgent physical tasks in an everyday situation that they can’t do themselves, like bring on a plumber or electrician, who lives close by, in an emergency, which otherwise would may not be handled and could leave the elderly or children in danger. Another example is that medical service providers, such as medical practices can ask for medical supplies that are not available in the market anymore, such as sanitizer or face masks. It is possible that someone in close proximity has some extra supply; plus much more.
The multifaceted app truly needs to be downloaded and explored to see all of its expanding possibilities.
To learn more visit www.glassface.com.
About Glassface
Glassface is a technology platform for location-based engagement, for social, helping, security and dating related aspects. It is designed to facilitate these interactions and take best advantage of the power of the social crowd to improve everyday life and make this world a safer place, enrich social interaction and award social courage.
Ali Khan
Glassface
+49 174 9251780
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Glassface against Covid-19
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.