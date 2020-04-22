BOXX Introduces Cloud Service Powered by High Performance Workstations

Architectural, Engineering, and Product Design Firms Can Now Experience the Power and Performance of BOXX Workstations in a Virtual Private Cloud

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, TX, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced the official launch of BOXX Cloud Services (BCS), a unique, secure, high-performance, virtual private cloud workstation service powered by professionally overclocked BOXX workstations purpose-built for enterprise organizations’ CAD applications and workflows.

“We’re going beyond the limitations of traditional virtualized infrastructure which relies on server-based technology,” said Shoaib Mohammad, VP of BOXX Cloud Services. “Unlike Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) or cloud hosted solutions, which fail to address the high-performance needs of architects, engineers, product designers, and other CAD users, BCS provides custom, dedicated workstations inside a scalable data center environment. It also allows you to extend your data center with a pay-as-you-go model and without the complexities and upfront cost of building an onsite private cloud.”

Purpose-built for leading CAD applications where single-threaded application performance is as equally important as the number of CPU cores, BCS cloud-hosted desktops offer performance identical to that of a high-performance desk side workstation, allowing the most demanding users to create without compromise. Powered by dedicated NVIDIA® Quadro RTX™ GPUs, BCS delivers state-of-the-art graphics performance and support for CUDA—a feature essential for modern workflows and one which many cloud-hosted desktops fail to support.

After multiple attempts using other cloud services, Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects (SNHA), a leading architectural firm with offices in Chicago and London, became an early adopter of BCS.

“We tried a number of cloud-based solutions, but each was unsuccessful in meeting our needs,” said Oscar Medellin, BIM Manager, SNHA. “What separates BOXX Cloud Services from the rest is outstanding performance and service. BCS delivers higher performance to our architects while significantly lowering our IT burden. I can’t overstate the significance of that with employees working from home or the office.”

In addition to lowering the burden on enterprise organization IT departments, BCS is designed for a wider range of architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms, as well as manufacturing and product design (MPD) companies which may not have adequate expertise in VDI or cloud hosted deployments. Leveraging Teradici PCoIP® technology which securely delivers lossless, high-fidelity color and high-resolution graphics, BCS provides an enhanced user experience extending beyond the remote graphics capabilities of competing cloud providers. Ensuring the best possible performance with a wide variety of peripherals found in CAD workflows, a BCS-hosted workstation is delivered to any notebook, desktop, thin client, zero client, or tablet, as if the desktop is actually in front of the user.

“Highly specialized industries like architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing and product design have unique requirements that differ from the typical enterprise,” said Ziad Lammam, Vice President of Product Management, Teradici. “In shifting to cloud-based virtual workstations, companies in this space can see significant benefit from working with a specialized service tailored to meet these requirements. BOXX Cloud Services with integrated Cloud Access Software from Teradici offers such companies a way to keep their teams online and their projects moving forward quickly and efficiently with the high level of performance, security and user experience they need.”

Computer Aided Technology (CATI), experts in deploying SOLIDWORKS and other engineering and manufacturing technology throughout multiple companies, believes cloud migration will continue, if performance is consistent with that of traditional workstations.

“Even in our present work-from-home situations, it's essential for cloud service providers to deliver the same level of performance a user expects from their desk side workstation,” said Adrian Fanjoy, Senior Vice President, Operations, CATI. “Our thorough testing of BOXX Cloud Services revealed a flexible and highly capable platform that meets the needs of the most demanding SOLIDWORKS workloads."

For further information and pricing on BOXX Cloud Services, contact a BOXX sales consultant in the US at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about BOXX systems, finance options, and how to contact worldwide resellers, by visiting www.boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 24 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.

