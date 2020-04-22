Minimizer launches newly designed website

User-friendly features and a modern look highlight new site

/EIN News/ -- Blooming Prairie, Minn., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minimizer’s redesigned website is having its desired impact, according to Director of Marketing Steve Hansen.

Since the Tested & Tortured™ company launched its new site back in February, Hansen says users are up, load times are down, and the new customer-centric distributor buying options are leading to additional sales.

“Feedback from end users and distributors has been terrific,” Hansen said. “End users appreciate seeing online and local buying options while distributors are reporting back with noticeable increases in quote requests asking for Minimizer products based on the website presence.”

Hansen points to the distributor-facilitated eCommerce option that can be found on each product page as a game-changer.

“One of our biggest goals was to create a more modern site, so giving people the chance to purchase from our online distributors – while also seeing a map of local options – was a big part of the redesign,” Hansen said. “Additionally, we were hoping to attract new visitors, and we’ve been able to do that.”

Hansen also highlights a large decrease in bounce rate, since the new Minimizer homepage loads quickly and creates an easy-to-use interface for users to navigate.

“Understandably, people don’t want to fumble through a slow site not knowing where to click while waiting for a page to load,” Hansen said. “The average trucking industry website takes more than six seconds, so it was important for our website to stand out in that way.”

See the new site and learn more at www.minimizer.com.

Steve Hansen Minimizer 800-248-3855 steve@minimizer.com



