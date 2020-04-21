Current Press releases

Airlift for medical protective equipment Porsche , DB Schenker and Lufthansa Cargo support state governments

Stuttgart . Business and politics are working closely together: Porsche , DB Schenker and Lufthansa Cargo are helping Baden-Württemberg and the Free State of Saxony to overcome the coronavirus crisis. For this purpose, the sports car manufacturer has put together a task force with six employees from the Procurement department and is organising the supply chains of urgently needed protective equipment in China on behalf of the state governments.

“Everyone is contributing their strengths in this joint effort, and it is working extremely well. At the moment it is more than ever about getting involved, showing consideration for others and taking on responsibility – central values of our Porsche culture,” says Uwe-Karsten Städter, Member of the Executive Board for Procurement at Porsche AG.

Together with the logistics partners DB Schenker and Lufthansa Cargo, Porsche is ensuring problem-free transport of protective masks, goggles and protective suits from Shanghai to Germany. Since 9 April, up to six aircraft a week have been flying from China for Baden-Württemberg and the Free State of Saxony. Directly after arrival at the airports in Frankfurt and Munich, the material is reloaded onto trucks and transported to an intermediate warehouse of DB Schenker at Stuttgart airport. Here, the state governments of Saxony and Baden-Württemberg take over distribution of the protective equipment so that it can be used to prevent the spread of coronavirus in hospitals, emergency services and other institutions.

Since the flights started, several million protective items (face masks of different protection classes, protective suits and protective goggles) have arrived at the intermediate warehouse in Stuttgart. By probably the end of May, protective materials with a value running into triple-digit millions of euros will have been organised and transported from China to Germany. That is equivalent in total to a volume of up to 50 passenger aircraft needed for transport.

Winfried Kretschmann, Minister-President of Baden-Württemberg: “The good relationship between Porsche and the state government is now paying off. We are learning to value the benefits of global companies. Porsche has a quite different network in China, for example, than we as a state government could ever have. It is an enormous help and simply marvellous that companies such as Porsche can assist us in procuring protective equipment from China.”

Michael Kretschmer, Minister-President of the Free State of Saxony: “The commitment of the companies involved is fantastic. This joint resolute action is making a crucial contribution to ensuring that the situation relating to provision of medical protective equipment will continue to improve also in Saxony over the coming days and weeks. We are currently also benefiting from the extensive experience of Porsche on the Chinese market. Both responsibility and solidarity are being clearly demonstrated here. Thank you!”

Manne Lucha, Minister for Social Affairs and Integration in Baden-Württemberg: “I am delighted that we have such competent partners supporting us. Procurement of a sufficient quantity of protective equipment is still a decisive factor in effectively containing the coronavirus and for providing sufficient protection for the people in our state, particularly in hospitals as well as retirement and care homes."

Uwe-Karsten Städter, Member of the Executive Board for Procurement at Porsche AG: “It is important that business and politics work closely together. We are helping with our international supply chain expertise – so that the required protective materials are delivered to Germany as quickly as possible and reach the people who urgently need them.”

Oliver Seidl, Chief Financial Officer at DB Schenker: “In uncertain times, reliability, flexibility and full commitment are what count. We are pleased that we are able to maintain the supply chains for important medical products in cooperation with Porsche . Our own network in almost 140 countries is now paying off more than ever in ensuring the security of supplies for people.”

Dorothea von Boxberg, Member of the Executive Board and COO Lufthansa Cargo AG: “The use of passenger aircraft as freight planes shows that we are doing everything possible to further strengthen the security of supplies by air. That is part of our entrepreneurial responsibility.”

