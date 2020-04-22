Cloud Backup and Recovery Market: Global Share, Size, Trends, Growth Analysis, and Forecast to 2019-2025

Cloud Backup and Recovery -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Backup and Recovery Industry

Description

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Cloud Backup and Recovery by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the IaaS market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

This research on the Cloud Backup and Recovery market provides an objective analysis of the overall market based on the latest data. The description in the report offers a comprehensive overview of the industry along with the definition of the goods and services. The research also presents the forecast for the Cloud Backup and Recovery market, with an analysis covering the period 2020-2025. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key trends that decide the market's future in terms of overall growth and value in the coming years.

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Acronis

Arcserve

Asigra

Backup Assist

CA Technologies

Carbonite

CloundBerry

CommVault

Dell Software

EMC

Evault

FalconStor Software

HP

IBM

Infrascale

Intronis

Microsoft

Symantec

Unitrends

Veeam Software

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Corporation

Education Institution

Research Institution

Government

Third-Party Organization

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Research Methodology

In addition to other methodologies, the comprehensive research carried out on the Cloud Backup and Recovery market was obtained by implementing Porter's Five Forces model. The report provides a detailed SWOT analysis to help provide a deeper understanding of the market status and prospects regarding the segments of the market and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Cloud Backup and Recovery Industry

Figure Cloud Backup and Recovery Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Cloud Backup and Recovery

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Cloud Backup and Recovery

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Cloud Backup and Recovery

Table Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

...

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Acronis (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Acronis Profile

Table Acronis Overview List

4.1.2 Acronis Products & Services

4.1.3 Acronis Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Acronis (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Arcserve (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Arcserve Profile

Table Arcserve Overview List

4.2.2 Arcserve Products & Services

4.2.3 Arcserve Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Arcserve (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Asigra (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Asigra Profile

Table Asigra Overview List

4.3.2 Asigra Products & Services

4.3.3 Asigra Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Asigra (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Backup Assist (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Backup Assist Profile

Table Backup Assist Overview List

4.4.2 Backup Assist Products & Services

4.4.3 Backup Assist Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Backup Assist (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 CA Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 CA Technologies Profile

Table CA Technologies Overview List

4.5.2 CA Technologies Products & Services

4.5.3 CA Technologies Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CA Technologies (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Carbonite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 CloundBerry (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 CommVault (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 EMC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Evault (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 FalconStor Software (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 HP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14 IBM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15 Infrascale (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16 Intronis (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17 Microsoft (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18 Symantec (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19 Unitrends (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20 Veeam Software (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

Continued...

