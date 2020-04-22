Influential publication Variety names Vancouver Film School one of the Top Global Film Schools for 2020
VFS is the only Canadian institution to make this year’s prestigious list
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcement Highlights:
Vancouver Film School appears as a top film school in Variety’s Entertainment Education Impact Report for the fourth consecutive year.
Other schools named alongside VFS include New York University, USC’s School of Cinematic Arts, the Beijing Film Academy, and Moscow’s Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography.
Variety celebrates the efforts made by the world’s top institutions worldwide in addressing the needs of their students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vancouver Film School is proud to announce it has been named one of the Top Global Film Schools by influential entertainment publication Variety, making its the fourth consecutive year VFS has appeared on the list.
Every year, Variety curates its Entertainment Education Impact Report, which includes a list of the top film programs and schools in the United States and across the globe. Top institutions listed alongside VFS include New York University, USC’s School of Cinematic Arts, the Beijing Film Academy, and Moscow’s Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography, the world’s oldest film school.
In collecting the list for 2020, Variety notes the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the industry worldwide. The publication celebrates the fact that many institutions, including VFS, are implementing remote learning options to allow aspiring creatives to keep pursuing their dreams.
“Now, more than ever, it’s a time for creativity to reign supreme, a time for artistry to thrive and a time for aspiring filmmakers of stripes and solids — be it screenwriters or directors — to harness this time of solitude and draft what could become the blockbusters, TV series and indie films of tomorrow,” Variety states in its report. “Not only are these film schools and their faculty prepping their students for successful careers in the entertainment biz, but they are guiding them with structure and encouragement and artistic expertise through one of the most turbulent eras in modern-day society.”
To read the full Variety report, click here.
About Vancouver Film School
In 1987, Vancouver Film School introduced the world’s first true immersion film program. Today, VFS is Canada’s premier post-secondary entertainment arts institution, offering an immersive curriculum in film, animation, video game production, VR/AR development, motion and interactive design, programming, art/production foundation, and other related programs. VFS is known for providing high-quality education in accelerated timeframes. VFS alumni are consistently credited on the most successful products in the entertainment economies.
About Variety
Variety is the most authoritative and trusted source of entertainment business news, reaching an audience of affluent influencers. For 113 years, influential producers, executives and talent in entertainment have turned to Variety for expert film, TV, digital, music, and theater business analysis and insights. In addition to the weekly magazine and website, the venerable brand has a brand marketing arm, Variety Content Studio, that produces premium custom content as well as a thriving editorial features division. With over 4 million social followers, four podcast series, a two-time Emmy winning television series (Actors on Actors), 70 events and summits, most notably Variety’s Power of Women, Variety remains the vital read in global entertainment.
