VIA Achieves ISO 26262 Automotive Safety Certification

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- • VIA achieves ISO 26262 certification, an international standard relating to electrical and electronic systems in production automobiles• Certification includes process audit according to Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) D requirement, the most stringent classification standard defined by ISO• Certification process was conducted by SGS-TÜV Saar GmBHApril 22, 2020 - Taipei, Taiwan – VIA Technologies, Inc. today announced that it has received ISO 26262 process audit certification, an international standard for the functional safety of electrical and electronic systems in commercial production automobiles, from SGS-TÜV Saar GmBH of SGS Group, one of the world’s leading third-party testing, inspection, and certification companies. This certification enables VIA to develop automotive-grade devices that achieve the highest level of safety (ASIL-D).“SGS is an independent testing organization that operated according to the most stringent inspection standards in the market,” said Vice president Jack Kuo, SGS Taiwan. “VIA has demonstrated its compliance with the principles and processes of functional safety as it relates to the automotive market. We are pleased to grant the company the ISO 26262 ASIL-D process certification.”“Safety is our number one priority in the development of boards and systems for the automotive industry,” commented Richard Brown, VP International Marketing, VIA Technologies, Inc. “Our ISO 26262 certification underlines the company’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the development of world-class solutions that meet the most stringent safety standards.”ISO 26262 - Functional Safety for Road VehiclesThe increasing proliferation of electronic systems in automobiles requires new automotive standards to ensure safety. The ISO 26262 standard is an adaption of the more general IEC 61508 functional safety standard, defining the functional safety of automotive equipment, including electronic and electrical systems in passenger vehicles.There are four Automotive Safety Integrity Levels (ASIL) identified by the ISO 26262 standard, with ASIL D dictating the highest integrity requirements. The standard was developed to address the rapid expansion of devices, cables and connectors and other technologies inside vehicles, particularly the integration of advanced computer systems.Certification services were conducted by SGS, leaders in the field of testing, verification and certification of ISO standards. In depth testing processes demonstrate that Functional Safety standards for the automotive industry are implemented in the development process and hardware design.More information about ISO 26262 can be found here:About VIA Technologies, Inc.VIA Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in connecting businesses to advanced AI, IoT, and computer vision technology through innovative smart solutions for transportation, industrial, smart city and data center applications. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, VIA’s global network links the high-tech centers of the US, Asia, and Europe, and spans a customer base that includes many of the world’s leading technology companies.



