Hoyer Statement on Senate Passage of Emergency Coronavirus Relief Bill

“Now that the Senate has passed this interim emergency coronavirus relief bill, the House will take it up on Thursday. Thanks to Congressional Democrats’ insistence, the final agreement includes ​$120 billion more emergency small business relief ​than the Republicans attempted to push through and critical provisions to ensure it reaches the most vulnerable small businesses ​and their employees, particularly minority-owned small businesses, and our nation’s farmers. Additionally, Democrats secured funding for hospitals and health care workers as well as expanded testing for coronavirus, which is critical to safely reopening our economy. “While I am deeply disappointed that Republicans refused to include funding for state, local, and tribal governments, House Democrats will continue to fight for these urgently needed funds in the next legislative package. I will also continue to advocate for a fix to ensure Washington, DC, is treated as a state and not shortchanged during this crisis. “When the House convenes to consider the interim funding bill, I hope it will receive strong, bipartisan support. The House will continue to do its job to keep Americans safe, support our health care professionals, and help workers in this uncertain time.”