Etheric Networks Completes Purchase of Mt. Madonna Tower & Lights Two New Base Stations in San Francisco Bay Area

Expanded service areas deliver high-speed wireless internet to meet rising demand for reliable home connections and dedicated community networks

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etheric Networks , the leading provider of wireless internet service in the Bay Area, today announced the purchase of the Mt. Madonna communications tower in Gilroy and the addition of new towers in Gilroy and San Ramon. This expansion brings significant new internet options to thousands more Bay Area businesses and residences and strengthens Etheric’s ability to support robust private community networks.Shelter-in-place restrictions have forced businesses, schools and social groups to work, learn and build community in new ways, most of them online. Many of these changes could be permanent, making access to reliable internet an even more critical part of our infrastructure. Today’s news furthers Etheric’s goal of reaching 90 percent of Bay Area households and businesses with 99.999% reliability to meet this need.MT. MADONNA ACQUISITION YEARS IN THE MAKING – In 2004, in response to repeated requests from South County residents for fixed wireless service to their remote area, Etheric partnered with the residents to lease the 1400’ tall KSBW tower on Mt. Madonna in Gilroy, and the company’s first wireless services began in 2005. When the tower faced demolition in 2007, Etheric once again turned to its customers to crowd-source its purchase, finalized in 2009. Etheric has now paid back all of its investors, and Mt Madonna continues to be the flagship of Etheric’s fleet of 35+ towers that provide high-speed wireless internet to most of the Bay Area, including hard-to-reach mountain and rural communities.NEW TOWERS EXPAND SERVICE IN KEY REGIONS – The two newest additions to the Etheric fleet were lit in the first quarter of 2020. Providing service to residences and business to the San Ramon and Gilroy/San Martin areas, these towers continue Etheric’s goal of reaching communities that are underserved by traditional internet providers. Additionally, the new Gilroy tower is Etheric’s first to be entirely energy independent, with solar power to ensure that internet service is not interrupted by power outages.MEETING NEW DEMANDS FOR PRIVATE COMMUNITY NETWORKS – Already an emerging trend, interest in creating communication hubs to provide needed bandwidth to those working and learning from home has increased significantly in recent weeks. Etheric’s dedicated fiber backbone and one-hop peering connections to all major Bay Area data centers, combined with its robust wireless broadband capabilities allows the company to rapidly deploy community-wide solutions that can offer significant savings for members.Alexander Hagen, CEO, Etheric Networks, said: “These are extraordinary times, as households and organizations struggle to obtain reliable broadband access for working and learning from home. We are seeing an incredible demand, and our investment in new infrastructure could not have come at a better time. Etheric was founded by bringing our customers together, and we are dedicated to continuing this legacy as we explore new ways to provide powerful services to our community while touching the land lightly.”To learn more about Etheric Networks visit ethericnetworks.com or call 650-525-2535.About Etheric NetworksEtheric Networks is a leading internet service provider dedicated to delivering fast, reliable, and affordable, connectivity for business, SOHO and residential clients. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Etheric spans the greater Bay Area, using a wholly owned fiber optic backbone and licensed broadband fixed wireless towers.



