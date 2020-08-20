Etheric Networks Announces New High Speed Wireless Internet Base Station in Hollister
Expanded service in San Benito County addresses the rising demand for reliable home connections and dedicated community networksSAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etheric Networks, the leading provider of wireless internet service in the Bay Area, today announced that its newest tower is now servicing the city of Hollister as well as much of San Benito County. This expansion brings significant new internet options to thousands more businesses and residences and strengthens Etheric’s ability to support robust private community networks.
The Covid 19 pandemic has forced businesses, schools and social groups to work, learn and build community online. Many of these changes could be permanent, making access to reliable internet an even more critical part of our infrastructure. Today’s news furthers Etheric’s goal of reaching 90 percent of Bay Area households and businesses with 99.999% reliability to meet this need.
• Fixed wireless goes where DSL and cable can’t – Fixed wireless delivers internet via radio waves transmitted from a tower to an antenna located on the exterior of a home or business. Because the receiver and the transmitter require a clear line of sight in order to communicate, every installation requires a survey to confirm service availability.
• Energy independence for reliable uptime – Etheric’s Hollister tower is entirely independent of the power grid, with solar-powered systems backed up by natural gas generators that ensure internet service is not interrupted by PG&E power outages.
• Fixed wireless meets new demands for private community networks – Interest in private communication hubs to provide needed bandwidth to those working and learning from home has increased significantly in recent months. Etheric’s dedicated fiber backbone and one-hop peering connections to all major Bay Area data centers allows the company to rapidly deploy community-wide solutions that can offer significant savings for members.
Bryan Swanson, Director, City of Hollister Development Services, said: “COVID 19 has heightened the need for reliable internet access to serve San Benito County residents and businesses. Fixed wireless from Etheric Networks is a welcome solution that will not only serve the existing community, but also attract more opportunities to our region.”
Alexander Hagen, CEO, Etheric Networks, said: “These are extraordinary times, as households and organizations struggle to obtain reliable broadband access for working and learning from home. We are seeing an incredible demand, and our investment in new infrastructure could not have come at a better time. Etheric was founded to bring customers together, and we are dedicated to continuing this legacy as we explore new ways to provide powerful services to our community while touching the land lightly.”
To learn more about Etheric’s internet and broadband services in San Benito County contact us today at 650-800-6904.
About Etheric Networks
Etheric Networks is a leading internet service provider dedicated to delivering fast, reliable, and affordable, connectivity for business, government and residential clients. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Etheric spans the greater Bay Area, using a wholly owned fiber optic backbone and licensed broadband fixed wireless towers.
