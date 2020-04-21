Republic of North Macedonia : Request for Purchase Under the Rapid Financing Instrument-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Republic of North Macedonia

Author/Editor:

North Macedonia’s economic outlook has deteriorated substantially due the COVID-19 pandemic. Real GDP is expected to decline by 4 percent due to a fall in both domestic and external demand. This, together with negative shocks to confidence and spillovers from global financial channels, has created an urgent balance of payments need. The elections planned for April 2020 have been postponed, implying that the caretaker government will remain in place for the next months. The Executive Board concluded the 2019 Article IV consultation on a lapse-of-time basis on January 22.