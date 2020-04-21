50th EARTH DAY: A new Climate Resilience & Ocean Conservation Living Museum underway in San Francisco

BayEcotarium: Climate Action and Ocean Conservation Living Museum

50th Earth Day Climate Action Theme resonates with new Living museum being planned in San Francisco dedicated to Climate Resilience and Ocean Conservation.

The BayEcotarium will be an environmental edifice unlike any other- an experiential immersive living museum that addresses climate action impacting our blue planet.” — George Jacob, President & CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world celebrates a sobering 50th EARTH DAY this year as we head to the 6th Week of COVID-19 'Shelter-in-Place' in San Francisco. So much has happened even as we look ahead at a promising future in this time of turmoil and trepidation.

It was on April 22, 1970 that 20 million Americans took to the streets to demand environmental protection after lungs started choking with smog, oceans endangered marine life with oil spills, excessive logging and mining generated landslides and toxic pollution caused some rivers to ignite. The movement resulted in the passage of The Clean Air, Clean Water and Endangered Species Act and the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Many countries soon adopted similar laws and the Earth Day has since become the largest Civic Action Day in the world.The historic Paris Agreement on climate change was signed into force on Earth Day in 2016.

While there are actionable measures that each of us can imbibe in our lives to re-cycle, reduce consumption and carbon foot-print subscribing to renewable sources of energy, the Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium of the Bay’s actionable mission goes a bit further. It is on a generational endeavor to create the world’s first Climate and Ocean Conservation Living Museum to bring awareness to millions on the greatest existential threat of all times. Conceived by the visionary museum designer President & CEO George Jacob, this $260 million environmental edifice will serve millions through its advanced, immersive exhibit experiences and inspire generations to be environmental ambassadors of the future for a cleaner and safer planet. The museum under planning will address topics of climate Change, Solutions, Future Technologies, Ocean Acidification, Sea Level Rise, Endangered Species, Ocean plastic and micro-plastic Pollution, Conservation, Blue and Green Economies and Carbon sequestration, among others, wrapped around a futuristic Aquarium. "The Aquarium is transforming itself into a beacon of Hope for the much needed Climate Literacy", says Jacqueline Miller, Founder & CEO of Partnerships for Change, a San Francisco based international organization focused on green economies and environmental justice."It will be the first of its kind immersive exhibit experience in the world", she added.



