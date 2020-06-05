Nevada US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Nevada Receives the Best Possible Compensation Results

"We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Nevada receives the very best possible financial compensation results. ” — Nevada US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nevada US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Nevada receives the very best possible financial compensation results. Because of the Coronavirus many Navy Veterans or people with mesothelioma were initially diagnosed with pneumonia or as a possible victim of COVID-19. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he is always happy to talk about compensation with a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303.

"The other reason we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is because he is a fulltime-extremely skilled mesothelioma attorney, he and his amazing colleagues at KVO have been assisting Navy Veterans for decades, and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Nevada and you would like some honest information about mesothelioma compensation-please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Nevada US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Las Vegas, Henderson, Reno, Paradise, Enterprise, Carson City or anywhere in Nevada. https://Nevada.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Nevada the Nevada US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Comprehensive Cancer Clinic Las Vegas, Nevada: www.cccnevada.com

* The Huntsman Cancer Institute Salt Lake City, Utah: https://healthcare.utah.edu/

Every US Navy ship or submarine built prior to 1980 contained asbestos. About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma