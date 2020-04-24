Hundreds Participate in Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices Art Therapy Webinar Workshop

Tzipora Silberman, MPS ATR-BC LCAT presenting webinar workshop 'Art as Communication' Art As Communication: A Free Webinar Workshop

Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices presented an online workshop webinar free of charge through the generosity of the New York City Council Autism Initiative.

Art increases socialization and helps the kids express themselves.” — Tzipora Silberman MPS ATR-BC LCAT

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, April 23, Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices SKHOV ) hosted "Art as Communication,” a free webinar workshop focusing on helping children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) by using visual art as a form of communication. The two-hour workshop was led by SKHOV Art Therapist, Tzipora Silberman, MPS ATR-BC LCAT, and was attended by over 900 participants around the world using the Zoom webinar portal.In the classroom, Silberman guides autistic children in exploring their individual interests, channeling their energy into something enjoyable, and socializing with peers through activities like sculpture building and puppet making.Art therapy has been shown to help children develop symbolic thinking, along with the ability to recognize facial expressions, and fine motor skills.During the two-hour workshop, participants learned creative techniques and activities to help those with autism use art to label their emotions, calm down, and connect with their interests and environments. This program provided relevant guidance for parents and educators who now have the challenge of navigating the world virtual distance learning and education.Creating a piece of art can help autistic children develop their skills and explore their interests through play. A toy car, for instance, can create beautiful rainbow tracks if the child dips its wheels in paint and drags it across a page or canvas.The workshop, along with all others by SKHOV, was provided free of charge through the generosity of the New York City Council Autism Initiative.SKHOV is providing the full workshop on their website along with many others for visitors on https://www.shemakolainu.org/workshops ---Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices founded by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, offers a broad spectrum of evidence-based education and therapeutic programs to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and related disabilities in a warm and nurturing environment. A nonpublic, nonprofit, multi-cultural school, we provide quality treatment, education, professional training and mentoring.

Art As Communication - Workshop Webinar presented by Tzipora Silberman MPS ATR-BC LCAT



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.