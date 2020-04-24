On Top Of a Cloud Announces Placement with Rehegoo Music Group

On Top Of a Cloud Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre On Top Of a Cloud Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre On Top Of a Cloud Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre

The primary goal of Rehegoo is to promote undiscovered artists, allow their music to be heard and guarantee they are sufficiently rewarded for their artistry.

...his composition, arrangement, and production skills are so vast that supervisors will view each piece as independent islands.” — Taxi

STATELINE, NV, US, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Top Of a Cloud is pleased to announce the placement of "Gypsies of Galatia" to Celtic Dreaming – Irish & Scottish Music, a compilation CD of various artists from Rehegoo Music Group, a Distribution Partner of AudioSparx [an industry-leading music library...that brings together a world of music...from thousands of independent music artists, producers, bands and publishers in a hot online marketplace] on the Rehegoo AS Records label.

Rehegoo Music Group is a globally recognized music publisher that specializes in producing and distributing the musical work of up and coming artists via digital music stores, streaming services and sync platforms.

Named Permanent Featured Artist by AudioSparx in 2016, On Top Of a Cloud Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre was delighted with the placement by Rehegoo Music Group:

"Previously licensed by 'An Ril Deal' [a traditional Irish dancing television show on the Irish television channel TG 4 that has been described as 'Ireland's answer to Strictly Come Dancing' on BBC 1] and others, I wrote 'Gypsies of Galatia' on a Kawaii K3 while living in Ireland in 1986-87."

The independent, statutory Irish language television channel TG 4 [Telifis na Gaeilge] has been broadcasting in the USA since 2014 to the 40 million strong Scots-Irish-American diaspora.

Faegre explained the historical influence for "Gypsies of Galatia":

"For the most part unknown as the historical origin of Celtic culture, Galatia 278-25 BCE came into existence when the territory was given to the two groups of Gauls by King Nicomedes I of Bithynia. It was perhaps my most prolific period [initial tracks for 'Pipes of Peace' were recorded there] being immersed in the environment of Celtic culture and imagery. But it was not until Christmas Eve 1989 that I first digitally recorded the basic tracks which have changed very little from their original parts."

Faegre continued, "'Gypsies of Galatia' developed along the harmonic structure of the introduction of the track. The I vi ii IV chord pattern established in the introduction creates the architecture for the production, and the instrumentation was selected to reflect the cultural imagery of gypsies that I had witnessed while living in Ireland."

TG 4 is a free-to-air channel, available across all the viewing platforms, with a strong viewer base throughout the island of Ireland. An average of 650,000 viewers a day watch TG4 in the Republic of Ireland. This daily figure exceeds 1 million people on major viewing days like Christmas Day and St. Patrick's Day.

Returning to the Celtic Dreaming – Irish & Scottish Music compilation placement, Faegre added:

"A modal motif [played by a lap dulcimer and uilleann pipe] provides a platform that made possible a confluence of instruments that also includes medieval or Praetorius bagpipe [named after the 16th century German musicologist, Michael Praetorius], bodhran, castanets, hurdy gurdy and tambourine to musically illustrate the nomadic nature of Galatian tribal history. Violas, Violins, low whistle, drums and bass complete the palette of this production."

Rehegoo Music Groups' fiercely passionate team is driven by a constant thirst for innovation and creativity with an extensive knowledge of cutting-edge developments in the field of music and technology.

In operation since 1996, AudioSparx specializes in licensing high-quality audio content to clients in film and TV production, game production, ad agencies and others needing world-class audio cues for their productions and projects. With a vast library of audio content now exceeding 780,000 tracks, AudioSparx has become the definitive site of choice for stock audio.

"It is wonderful to have AudioSparx working for the placement of music from our portfolio" said Leland Faegre, Founder of On Top Of a Cloud who, along with his daughter, Deirdre Leah Faegre, contributes to the company's catalog of music production.

Taxi, an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, describes "Gypsies of Galatia":

"The orchestral feel and form of this track brings lots of depth and fullness to the arrangement...The soundscapes are lush and crafted very nicely. The overall tone and texture is very cinematic…You're impressively all over the map as a composer…You certainly have all the skills and abilities of a first rate composer, arranger and orchestrator."

"Gypsies of Galatia" is available from iTunes, Amazon and many other fine stores:

https://www.amazon.com/Gypsies-of-Galatia/dp/B084JTGBCF/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=leland+faegre&qid=1587673201&s=dmusic&sr=1-3

About On Top Of a Cloud

On Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.

For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/

Pipes Of Peace



