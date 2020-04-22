Learn & Play Montessori, the Leader in Bay Area Preschool Programs, Announces Remote Learning Options for Schools

Leader in Bay Area Preschool Programs

Learn and Play Montessori provides Montessori-based preschools in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California. The company is offering remote learning.

Our staff really stepped up to the plate to create online Montessori learning resources including videos for our children and parents." — Harpreet Grewal

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learn and Play Montessori , a best-in-class preschool program in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, is proud to announce new remote learning options for parents and children during the current shutdown in California. Parents are encouraged to access the page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/remotelearning/ . Many parents are eager to access top-quality online resources for preschool children, ages 18 months to 3 years."Our staff really stepped up to the plate to create online Montessori learning resources including videos for our children and parents," explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. "Our remote learning site brings the Montessori method to parents anywhere in the world, as well as our Fremont, Danville, and Dublin families. We use the Montessori method and are helping parents to bring consistency to their children who want to continue to learn during the shutdown."In addition to the remote learning page, interested residents can review the Montessori preschool informational page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/preschool/ . Once school reopens in California, Learn & Play will be offering not only enrollments for continuing parents and children but for new parents and children in communities as diverse as Fremont, Danville, Dublin and others in the San Francisco Bay Area. One exciting new option is the company's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/LearnAndPlayMontessoriSchool . That channel now has many videos including instructional videos using the Montessori method, "Live" videos shot for Facebook, and song videos. It's yet another wonderful learning resource for parents and children who want to keep learning during the shutdown using the Montessori method. Still another option is to tune in to the daily live online Montessori learning sessions on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/learnandplaymontessorischool/live . Those sessions help parents and children stay in "learning mode" and are a fun, lively way to participate in online learning even for youngsters ages eighteen months to three years old.ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORILearn and Play Montessori ( https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/ ) aims to be one of the best Montessori schools in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Whether parents are looking for a Montessori School in Danville, a Blackhawk preschool, or a top-rated Montessori School in Dublin / San Ramon, Learn and Play has a campus for their child or children. Bay Area parents searching for Walnut Creek preschool options could find the right fit in Danville. All schools use the famed Montessori method, offering programs from childcare to daycare, preschool to kindergarten, in not only Danville, Fremont, Dublin, or San Ramon but also in nearby towns such as Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo or San Ramon on the I-680 corridor as well as Walnut Creek.Learn and Play MontessoriMedia Relations



