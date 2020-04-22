HOW LEADING LUXURY VILLA RENTAL COMPANY IS RESPONDING TO COVID 19

Beach Enclave Turks and Caicos Luxury Beach Side Villa Barbados Luxury Turks and Caicos Villa Luxury Villa St Barths Villa Caia Santorini

Exceptional Villas restrategizing and pivoting their business for future growth

We are very proud that our metrics around service level are improving rather than declining” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceptional Villas, widely considered to be one of the worlds most trusted luxury vacation rental companies, have responded to COVID-19 by doubling down on product and marketing plans. The company who have always put top-level service as their core value are spending the time during the world lockdown to expand and improve its existing service and villa product.

The company which have retained full employment for their team has switched some of their sales team to undertake both customer support and product improvement and expansion. “We are very proud that our metrics around service level are improving rather than declining,” says Alexandra Baradi, CEO and Owner of Exceptional Villas. The majority of the guests wish to move their current bookings to future dates, and the company have been able to facilitate these requests.

The perception is that villas are a safer option than hotels and other forms of accommodations. Villas and vacation rentals generally have much more space with facilities such as swimming pools, gardens, gyms and cinema rooms in the more significant properties. Besides, groceries are delivered to the vacation home as well as there is no need to share communal space with others. Vacation properties are also able to adopt effective housekeeping practices easier. Deep cleaned of every villa occurs before and after the guest stays. The bottom line is that it is much easier to social distance in a villa which means that until there is a vaccine, clients can still enjoy a bit of paradise. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

Exceptional Villas are still seeing a demand for bookings from October 2020 onwards and in particular for Thanksgiving, The Festive season and the Spring of 2021. Many clients are feeling the need to make plans and have something to look forward to. There is a necessity to have some light at the end of the tunnel and to have something to dream about. In this regards, Exceptional Villas will be launching a “Lets Start Dreaming” marketing campaign on their website and all their social media platforms.

Exceptional Villas have observed a surge in demand for staycations, especially in the United States. Demand for Florida, Colorado and California has significantly increased over the last week. Exceptional Villas has responded to that demand by adding many new luxury properties in these areas.

In this regards, the company have been working hard with its partners around the world to provide a more Relaxed Booking Policy. This policy involves relaxed payment policies and new re-booking procedures.

Of course, some countries have been hit less severely than others and are considered safer. One of these is Sri Lanka. The country has had very few cases of COVID 19. It’s a stunningly beautiful country rich in culture, history and natural beauty and welcoming warm people. The country has a significant number of luxury villas.

Exceptional Villas are restrategizing and pivoting their business for future growth so that they will not only survive but also thrive during these challenging times. This period in history is the time and opportunity to be creative for the future.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. This service includes organising all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customised service they offer. The company operates two other brands; Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, which are designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



