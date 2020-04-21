LunchEAZE Lunch Box Lets You Heat Your Lunch from Your Phone

/EIN News/ -- Fremont, California, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LunchEAZE has revolutionized the food prep industry by creating a self-heating lunch box that’s completely cordless and can be controlled via your phone. The lunch box is the first heated lunch box of its kind, proving you can eat good food wherever you want, whenever you want, no cords attached.





Too often people schedule their day around lunchtime. With LunchEAZE, it’s the other way around. Through the mobile app or the on-device buttons, users can tell the lunchbox what time they’d like to eat. LunchEAZE automatically starts heating itself up two hours in advance so the food is hot and ready exactly on schedule, up to 220°F.





“We wanted to create a product that was innovative, safe, and most of all, functional,” said creator Uzair Mohammad. “Eating a hot lunch should be easy and accessible to everyone — that’s why it made sense to make it controllable through a phone, but also can be used entirely on its own without the app”





LunchEAZE is powered by an internal battery pack. While competitors require their lunchboxes to be plugged in when heating up, LunchEAZE is made to go where you go without the hassle of a cord. It also includes a custom made insulated bag, making LunchEAZE easy to carry with you anywhere.





The LunchEAZE app connects to the lunchbox through Bluetooth, and is compatible with both Android and Apple iOS phones, making it accessible to all. The format itself is simple and easy for any user. Whether using the app or using the buttons on the LunchEAZE itself, users can choose to:

Set the device’s clock

Set up their meal time

Heat their meal immediately

Customize the on-screen text and messages





Food goes into the removable stainless steel food containers, so users can meal prep and store containers in the fridge, ready to go. It’s frozen food compatible too, so users can enjoy any type of meal, right on schedule, anywhere they are.



For more information on LunchEAZE visit www.luncheaze.com/

