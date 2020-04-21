Wells of Life Designated as First Responders to Provide Essential Sanitation Services in Uganda

Wells of Life Staff and Volunteers Receive 400 Boxes of Soap A Ugandan Woman is Overwhelmed with Soap Donation During COVID-19 Crisis Wells of Life's Volunteers Brought Soap Donations Throughout the Region

Nonprofit Donates 10K Bars of Soap in Light of Covid-19 Crisis

Around the world, handwashing with soap and water is touted as the most important defense during the COVID-19 crisis, but this simple task is not easily accomplished in Uganda’s poorest communities” — said Adrian Laurentiu, Country Director, Wells of Life Uganda Operations.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uganda’s national government granted Wells of Life status as first responders to provide essential health-related services in rural Uganda. The move allows the Calif.-based nonprofit to continue maintenance to over 500 water wells the organization has drilled in the country’s poorest communities since 2010. Wells of Life also funded and coordinated the delivery of 10,000 bars of soap to aid in the health of Ugandans during the COVID-19 crisis.Wells of Life’s humanitarian work was approved by the Prime Minister of the Buganda Kingdom, The Hon. Charles Peter Mayiga in conjunction with Ministry for Health and Mityana District Chairman, Joseph Luzige and Wells of Life Advisory Board Member Fr. Max Ssekiwala.“Around the world, handwashing with soap and water is touted as the most important defense during the COVID-19 crisis, but this simple task is not easily accomplished in Uganda’s poorest communities,” said Adrian Laurentiu, Country Director, Wells of Life Uganda Operations.Laurentiu is now a member of the Ministry of Health Emergency Response Team and coordinated the recent delivery of 400 boxes of soap (10K bars) valued at over $4000. The soap was received by the District Health Officer at Mityana Regional Hospital and stored in donated trucks. It was then delivered via motorcycle to urban hospitals, orphanages, senior care facilities and other rural areas in the Mityana and Kassanda Districts in a 50-mile radius.Work to repair broken wells, halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, began this week restoring life-saving sanitation measures to thousands of Uganda villagers.Wells of Life CEO Nick Jordan said, “Our swift action in mobilizing resources and putting soap and water in the hands of people who need it most, will come to define Wells of Life as a Christian organization providing support for the world’s most vulnerable people during the COVID-19 pandemic.”In his last public address on April 17, Ugandan president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni cited Wells of Life’s work and soap donation on behalf of all Uganda’s stakeholders.About Wells of Life Wells of Life is based on the belief that water is a basic human right and should be available to all people. Founded in 2008 on Christian principles, the Irvine, Calif.-based nonprofit organization views access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene as the catalyst that drives change and transforms community life for Africa’s poorest and most vulnerable people.For more information, visit www.wellsoflife.org ###

Wells of Life Coordinates $4K in Soap Donations to Ugandans in 27 Hours



