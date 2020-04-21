There were 652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,431 in the last 365 days.

Simmons Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- PINE BLUFF, Ark., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (the “Company” or “Simmons”) today announced net income of $77.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $47.7 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $29.5 million, or 61.9%. Diluted earnings per share were $0.68, an increase of $0.17, or 33.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Included in first quarter 2020 results were $965,000 in net after-tax merger-related and branch right-sizing costs as well as a $4.4 million after-tax gain associated with the sale of branches in south Texas.

Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings were $73.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $49.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, an increase of $24.8 million, or 50.5%. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.65, an increase of $0.12, or 22.6%, from the same period in 2019.

“I am very proud of our team and their demonstration of our community banking values during these trying times,” said George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corporation. “Many of our associates could not work from home because they were serving our customers who needed our help.”

Makris continued, “On behalf of Simmons Bank, our customers, and the communities we serve, I would like to thank our healthcare professionals and other front-line workers, along with our federal, state and local officials, who have all responded quickly and with great care to the challenges presented by the pandemic. We believe we are well positioned to help our customers and communities as we come out of these unprecedented times. We have very strong liquidity and capital that we believe should assist Simmons once again in weathering critical economic times. The diversification in our risk profile along with a conservative risk appetite has helped to accommodate the needs of the communities we serve while providing value to our shareholders.”

Selected Highlights: 1st Qtr 2020 4th Qtr 2019 1st Qtr 2019
Net income $77.2 million $52.7 million $47.7 million
Diluted earnings per share $0.68 $0.49 $0.51
Return on avg assets 1.48% 1.04% 1.19%
Return on avg common equity 10.83% 8.01% 8.60%
Return on tangible common equity (1) 19.00% 14.62% 15.34%
       
Core earnings (2) $73.8 million $71.1 million $49.1 million
Core diluted earnings per share (2) $0.65 $0.66 $0.53
Core return on avg assets (2) 1.42% 1.41% 1.22%
Core return on avg common equity (2) 10.35% 10.80% 8.85%
Core return on tangible common equity (1)(2) 18.19% 19.49% 15.76%
       
Efficiency ratio (3) 56.38% 52.63% 56.76%
  1. Return on tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  2. Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  3. Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Loans

($ in billions) 1st Qtr 2020 4th Qtr 2019 1st Qtr 2019
Total loans $14.37 $14.43 $11.74

Total loans were $14.4 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $2.6 billion, or 22.4%, compared to March 31, 2019, primarily due to the Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and The Landrum Company mergers completed during 2019 (“2019 mergers”). On a linked-quarter basis (March 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019), total loans decreased $51.4 million, or 0.4%. During the first quarter 2020, $115 million in loan balances were reclassified associated with the four branches held for sale in Colorado.

Deposits

($ in billions) 1st Qtr 2020 4th Qtr 2019 1st Qtr 2019
Total deposits $15.6 $16.1 $12.0
Non-time deposits $12.4 $12.8 $9.3
Time deposits $3.2 $3.3 $2.7

Total deposits were $15.6 billion at March 31, 2020, an increase of $3.6 billion, or 29.8%, since March 31, 2019, primarily due to the 2019 mergers, but partially offset by the reclassification of $58.4 million of deposits associated with the Colorado branches held for sale.

Net Interest Income

  1st Qtr
2020		 4th Qtr
2019		 3rd Qtr
2019		 2nd Qtr
2019		 1st Qtr
2019
Loan yield (1) 5.19% 5.43% 5.47% 5.58% 5.53%
Core loan yield (1) (2) 4.86% 5.00% 5.19% 5.26% 5.29%
Security yield (1) 2.63% 2.73% 2.87% 3.06% 3.11%
Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.03% 1.22% 1.40% 1.37% 1.31%
Cost of deposits (3) 0.80% 0.94% 1.09% 1.07% 1.02%
Cost of borrowed funds 2.06% 2.30% 2.52% 2.50% 2.73%
Net interest margin (1) 3.68% 3.78% 3.82% 3.94% 3.86%
Core net interest margin (1) (2) 3.42% 3.44% 3.59% 3.67% 3.68%
  1. Fully tax equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%.
  2. Core loan yield and core net interest margin exclude accretion and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  3. Includes non-interest bearing deposits.

The Company’s net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $167.5 million, an increase of $31.5 million, or 23.2%, from the same period of 2019 as a result of the 2019 mergers. Included in interest income was the yield accretion recognized on loans acquired of $11.8 million and $6.7 million for the first quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Net interest margin (FTE) was 3.68% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, while core net interest margin, which excludes the accretion, was 3.42% for the same period. The decrease in the net interest margin during the first quarter of 2020 was due to a timing difference between the Company’s ability to manage the rate decrease in its variable rate loan portfolio and its repricing of interest bearing deposits in response to the substantial interest rate cuts by the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve in March.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $82.4 million, an increase of $47.6 million compared to the same period in the previous year. During the first quarter 2020, the Company sold approximately $1.0 billion in securities resulting in a gain of $30.1 million. In addition, the Company recognized a $5.9 million gain associated with the sale of the branches in south Texas recorded in Other Income, which the Company considers a non-core item.

Selected Non-Interest Income Items
($ in millions)		 1st Qtr
2020		 4th Qtr
2019		 3rd Qtr
2019		 2nd Qtr
2019		 1st Qtr
2019
Service charges on deposit accounts $13.3 $13.3 $10.8 $10.6 $10.1
Mortgage lending income $5.0 $4.0 $4.5 $3.7 $2.8
SBA lending income $0.3 $0.3 $1.0 $0.9 $0.5
Debit and credit card fees $7.9 $8.9 $7.1 $7.2 $6.1
Gain on sale of securities $32.1 $0.4 $7.4 $2.8 $2.7
Other income $12.8 $7.1 $44.7 $6.1 $4.2
           
Core other income(1) $6.9 $7.1 $44.7 $6.1 $4.2
  1. Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $125.8 million, an increase of $24.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. Included in this quarter were $1.3 million of pre-tax non-core items for merger-related expenses and branch right-sizing costs. Excluding these expenses, core non-interest expense was $124.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $25.0 million compared to the same period in 2019, primarily the result of the 2019 mergers and additional software and technology costs related to the Next Generation Banking (“NGB”) initiative.

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2020 was 56.38% compared to 56.76% for the same period in 2019.

Selected Non-Interest Expense Items
($ in millions)		 1st Qtr
2020		 4th Qtr
2019		 3rd Qtr
2019		 2nd Qtr
2019		 1st Qtr
2019
Salaries and employee benefits $67.9 $63.2 $52.1 $56.1 $56.4
Merger related costs $1.1 $24.8 $2.6 $7.5 $1.5
Other operating expenses $38.8 $38.0 $37.9 $32.9 $30.1
           
Core salaries and employee benefits(1) $67.9 $63.2 $51.9 $53.2 $56.0
Core merger related costs(1) - - - - -
Core other operating expenses(1) $38.6 $38.0 $37.8 $30.0 $30.1
  1. Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Asset Quality

  1st Qtr
2020		 4th Qtr
2019		 3rd Qtr
2019		 2nd Qtr
2019		 1st Qtr
2019
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.69% 0.47% 0.51% 0.49% 0.52%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 154% 74% 78% 60% 63%
Non-performing loans to total loans 1.10% 0.64% 0.65% 0.81% 0.81%
Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.07% 0.09% 0.59% 0.11% 0.19%
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.07% 0.24% 0.30% 0.15% 0.19%

At March 31, 2020, the allowance for credit losses was $243.2 million. Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2020 was $26.1 million.

Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned

At March 31, 2020, foreclosed assets and other real estate owned were $20.8 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 9.8%, compared to the same period in 2019 and an increase of $1.7 million, or 8.8% from December 31, 2019. The increase from year end was primarily due the closure of six branches in conjunction with the February 2020 system conversion of Landmark Bank into Simmons Bank. The composition of these assets is divided into three types:         

($ in millions) 1st Qtr
2020		 4th Qtr
2019		 3rd Qtr
2019		 2nd Qtr
2019		 1st Qtr
2019
Closed bank branches, branch sites & associate relocation $8.8 $5.7 $5.9 $6.5 $7.6
Foreclosed assets – acquired $9.2 $10.3 $10.1 $13.3 $6.2
Foreclosed assets – legacy $2.8 $3.1 $3.6 $5.0 $5.2

Capital

  1st Qtr
2020		 4th Qtr
2019		 3rd Qtr
2019		 2nd Qtr
2019		 1st Qtr
2019
Stockholders’ equity to total assets 13.7% 14.1% 14.3% 13.8% 14.3%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.4% 9.0% 9.1% 8.5% 9.0%
Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio 9.0% 9.6% 9.1% 8.9% 9.1%
Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio 14.1% 13.7% 13.2% 12.7% 13.6%

At March 31, 2020, common stockholders' equity was $2.8 billion. Book value per share was $26.11 and tangible book value per share was $15.22 at March 31, 2020, compared to $26.30 and $15.89, respectively, at December 31, 2019. The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 13.7% at March 31, 2020, compared to 14.1% at December 31, 2019 while the tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.4% at March 31, 2020, compared to 9.0% from the previous year-end.

Effective March 4, 2020, the Company’s board of directors approved an amendment to the Company’s stock repurchase program originally approved on October 17, 2019 to increase the amount of common stock that may be repurchased under the program from a maximum of $60 million to $180 million.  During the first quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased approximately 4,900,000 shares of its commons stock at an average price of $18.94. No shares have been repurchased since March 31, 2020. Market conditions and our capital needs will drive the decisions regarding additional, future stock repurchases.

Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”)   

In 2016, new accounting guidance was issued that introduced a new credit loss methodology, the CECL methodology, which requires earlier recognition of credit losses, while also providing additional transparency about credit risk.

The CECL methodology replaces the current incurred loss methodology with a lifetime “expected credit loss” measurement objective for loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and other receivables measured at amortized cost at the time the financial asset is originated or acquired. This standard requires the consideration of historical loss experience and current conditions adjusted for reasonable and supportable economic forecasts. The Company has elected to utilize a blended macroeconomic scenario using a one-year forecast horizon with a subsequent reversion to historical loss experience. Within the life cycle of a loan or other financial asset, this new guidance will generally result in the earlier recognition of the provision for credit losses and the related allowance for credit losses than previous practice. The CECL guidance was effective for the Company as of January 1, 2020. Upon adoption, the Company recorded an additional allowance for credit losses of approximately $151 million and an adjustment to the reserve for unfunded commitments of $24 million with a related $128 million as an adjustment to retained earnings, net of income taxes. The adjustment was based upon the Company’s analysis of current conditions, assumptions and economic forecasts.

COVID-19 Impact

In March 2020, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, which is designed to provide comprehensive relief to individuals and businesses following the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Act includes approximately $2 trillion in assistance and a key component is the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), which provides 100% federally guaranteed loans for small businesses to cover up to eight weeks of payroll costs to retain their workforce and assist with mortgage interest, rent and utilities. Notably, these small business loans may be forgiven if borrowers maintain their payrolls and satisfy certain other conditions during the crisis.

In response to the economic hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, as of April 16th, the Company has obtained approval from the SBA for over 3,100 PPP loans totaling over $745 million for existing and new customers. The Company is continually monitoring the PPP and making the necessary adjustments to its own operations.

In addition, the Company has completed or is in the process of modifying more than 3,600 loans totaling over $2.8 billion. The Company is dedicated to supporting its customers and communities throughout this period of uncertainty.

In March and in response to the pandemic, the Company announced temporary closure of 52 branches and has been focusing on the enhanced digital banking experience.

The Company has implemented business continuity plans to help ensure that customers have adequate access to banking services while at the same time working to protect associates through heightened safety procedures. As of March 31, 2020, the Company has approximately $4.7 billion in liquidity sources available and is well capitalized, which management believes should allow the Company to approach the crisis from a position of strength.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of approximately $20.8 billion as of March 31, 2020, conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. The Company’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Market under the symbol “SFNC.”

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT today, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 5979394. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company’s website at www.simmonsbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from income available to common shareholders certain expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, gain on sale of branches and branch right-sizing expenses. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they present the results of the Company’s ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company’s ongoing business, as well as normalizing for tax effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “believe,” “budget,” “expect,” “foresee,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “target,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “positions,” “prospects,” “predict,” or “potential,” by future conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might” or “may,” or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons’ future growth, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, NGB initiative, the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and the ability of the Company to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values, the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons common stock specifically, and information technology affecting the financial industry; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company’s operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; unemployment; potential claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions, including litigation or actions arising from the Company’s participation in and administration of programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (including, among other things, the CARES Act); changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (CECL); the Company’s ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company’s financial results is included in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which has been filed with, and is available from, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Stephen C. Massanelli
EVP, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Simmons First National Corporation
steve.massanelli@simmonsbank.com

           
Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets          
For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31
(Unaudited)   2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
($ in thousands)                              
ASSETS                              
Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks $ 244,123   $ 277,208   $ 161,440   $ 145,491   $ 151,112  
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold   1,493,076     719,415     368,530     509,765     340,049  
Cash and cash equivalents   1,737,199     996,623     529,970     655,256     491,161  
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time   4,309     4,554     5,041     5,041     4,684  
Investment securities - held-to-maturity   53,968     40,927     42,237     47,455     61,435  
Investment securities - available-for-sale   2,466,640     3,288,343     2,210,931     2,191,573     2,092,637  
Mortgage loans held for sale   49,984     58,102     50,099     34,999     18,480  
Other assets held for sale   115,315     260,332     383     397     397  
Loans:          
Loans   14,374,277     14,425,704     13,003,549     13,128,125     11,742,049  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (243,195 )   (68,244 )   (66,590 )   (64,179 )   (60,555 )
Net loans   14,131,082     14,357,460     12,936,959     13,063,946     11,681,494  
Premises and equipment   484,990     492,384     378,678     370,551     333,740  
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned   20,805     19,121     19,576     24,761     18,952  
Interest receivable   57,039     62,707     53,966     54,781     51,796  
Bank owned life insurance   255,197     254,152     234,655     233,345     192,736  
Goodwill   1,064,978     1,055,520     926,648     926,450     845,687  
Other intangible assets   121,673     127,340     101,149     104,096     88,694  
Other assets   278,173     241,578     268,219     224,784     209,746  
Total assets $ 20,841,352   $ 21,259,143   $ 17,758,511   $ 17,937,435   $ 16,091,639  
                               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                              
Deposits:                              
Non-interest bearing transaction accounts $ 3,572,244   $ 3,741,093   $ 3,044,330   $ 2,954,032   $ 2,674,034  
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits   8,840,678     9,090,878     7,337,571     7,258,005     6,666,823  
Time deposits   3,146,811     3,276,969     3,086,108     3,304,176     2,648,674  
Total deposits   15,559,733     16,108,940     13,468,009     13,516,213     11,989,531  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold          
under agreements to repurchase   377,859     150,145     116,536     130,470     120,213  
Other borrowings   1,396,829     1,297,599     1,098,395     1,324,094     1,169,989  
Subordinated notes and debentures   388,396     388,260     354,223     354,132     354,041  
Other liabilities held for sale   58,405     159,853     -     162     162  
Accrued interest and other liabilities   214,730     165,422     174,277     142,851     155,382  
Total liabilities   17,995,952     18,270,219     15,211,440     15,467,922     13,789,318  
                               
Stockholders' equity:                              
Preferred stock   767     767     -     -     -  
Common stock   1,090     1,136     966     966     926  
Surplus   2,026,420     2,117,282     1,708,058     1,705,262     1,599,566  
Undivided profits   778,893     848,848     814,338     747,969     707,829  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss):          
Unrealized accretion (depreciation) on AFS securities   38,230     20,891     23,709     15,316     (6,000 )
Total stockholders' equity   2,845,400     2,988,924     2,547,071     2,469,513     2,302,321  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,841,352   $ 21,259,143   $ 17,758,511   $ 17,937,435   $ 16,091,639  
                               


             
Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC  
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date          
For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31
(Unaudited)   2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
($ in thousands, except per share data)                              
INTEREST INCOME                              
Loans $ 187,566   $ 193,402   $ 179,971   $ 178,122   $ 159,440  
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold   2,441     2,625     1,586     1,121     2,154  
Investment securities   18,943     16,962     14,467     15,666     16,281  
Mortgage loans held for sale   281     402     382     332     210  
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME   209,231     213,391     196,406     195,241     178,085  
INTEREST EXPENSE                              
Time deposits   13,323     16,198     15,573     14,606     12,320  
Other deposits   17,954     20,331     21,363     20,190     18,430  
Federal funds purchased and securities            
sold under agreements to repurchase   759     368     249     257     136  
Other borrowings   4,877     4,615     5,381     6,219     6,793  
Subordinated notes and debentures   4,835     4,813     4,576     4,541     4,411  
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE   41,748     46,325     47,142     45,813     42,090  
NET INTEREST INCOME   167,483     167,066     149,264     149,428     135,995  
Provision for credit losses   26,134     4,903     21,973     7,079     9,285  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                              
FOR CREDIT LOSSES   141,349     162,163     127,291     142,349     126,710  
NON-INTEREST INCOME                              
Trust income   7,151     7,430     6,108     5,794     5,708  
Service charges on deposit accounts   13,328     13,332     10,825     10,557     10,068  
Other service charges and fees   1,588     1,915     1,308     1,312     1,289  
Mortgage lending income   5,046     4,029     4,509     3,656     2,823  
SBA lending income   296     321     956     895     497  
Investment banking income   877     822     513     360     618  
Debit and credit card fees   7,914     8,920     7,059     7,212     6,098  
Bank owned life insurance income   1,298     1,411     1,302     1,260     795  
Gain on sale of securities, net   32,095     377     7,374     2,823     2,740  
Other income   12,801     7,073     44,721     6,065     4,156  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   82,394     45,630     84,675     39,934     34,792  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                              
Salaries and employee benefits   67,924     63,235     52,065     56,128     56,367  
Occupancy expense, net   9,510     9,272     8,342     6,919     7,475  
Furniture and equipment expense   5,723     5,758     4,898     4,206     3,358  
Other real estate and foreclosure expense   325     1,089     1,125     591     637  
Deposit insurance   2,475     (134 )   -     2,510     2,040  
Merger-related costs   1,068     24,831     2,556     7,522     1,470  
Other operating expenses   38,788     38,044     37,879     32,867     30,062  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   125,813     142,095     106,865     110,743     101,409  
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   97,930     65,698     105,101     71,540     60,093  
Provision for income taxes   20,694     12,976     23,275     15,616     12,398  
NET INCOME   77,236     52,722     81,826     55,924     47,695  
Preferred stock dividends   13     13     -     326     -  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 77,223   $ 52,709   $ 81,826   $ 55,598   $ 47,695  
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.68   $ 0.49   $ 0.85   $ 0.58   $ 0.52  
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.68   $ 0.49   $ 0.84   $ 0.58   $ 0.51  
                               


         
Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital          
For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31
(Unaudited)   2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
($ in thousands)          
Tier 1 capital          
Stockholders' equity $ 2,845,400   $ 2,988,924   $ 2,547,071   $ 2,469,513   $ 2,302,321  
CECL transition provision (1)   134,558     -     -     -     -  
Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax   (1,164,038 )   (1,160,079 )   (1,013,309 )   (1,001,676 )   (910,122 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on AFS securities   (38,230 )   (20,891 )   (23,709 )   (15,316 )   6,000  
Total Tier 1 capital   1,777,690     1,807,954     1,510,053     1,452,521     1,398,199  
           
Tier 2 capital          
Trust preferred securities and subordinated debt   388,396     388,260     354,223     354,132     354,041  
Qualifying allowance for loan losses and          
reserve for unfunded commitments   96,015     76,644     74,455     72,044     67,771  
Total Tier 2 capital   484,411     464,904     428,678     426,176     421,812  
Total risk-based capital $ 2,262,101   $ 2,272,858   $ 1,938,731   $ 1,878,697   $ 1,820,011  
           
Risk weighted assets $ 16,012,233   $ 16,554,081   $ 14,725,571   $ 14,825,253   $ 13,364,636  
           
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 19,832,219   $ 18,852,798   $ 16,681,527   $ 16,382,520   $ 15,423,961  
           
Ratios at end of quarter          
Equity to assets   13.65 %   14.06 %   14.34 %   13.77 %   14.31 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)   8.44 %   8.99 %   9.08 %   8.51 %   9.02 %
Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)   11.10 %   10.92 %   10.25 %   9.80 %   10.46 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio   8.96 %   9.59 %   9.05 %   8.87 %   9.07 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.10 %   10.92 %   10.25 %   9.80 %   10.46 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.13 %   13.73 %   13.17 %   12.67 %   13.62 %
           
(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
           


           
Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC  
Consolidated Investment Securities            
For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31
(Unaudited)   2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
($ in thousands)                              
Investment Securities - End of Period                              
Held-to-Maturity                              
U.S. Government agencies $ -   $ -   $ -   $ 999   $ 12,996  
Mortgage-backed securities   27,121     10,796     11,549     12,225     12,847  
State and political subdivisions   26,082     27,082     28,692     32,236     33,597  
Other securities   765     3,049     1,996     1,995     1,995  
Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)   53,968     40,927     42,237     47,455     61,435  
Available-for-Sale                              
U.S. Government agencies $ 161,289   $ 194,249   $ 178,139   $ 197,656   $ 161,577  
Mortgage-backed securities   1,179,837     1,742,945     1,337,794     1,345,760     1,345,677  
State and political subdivisions   678,338     880,524     681,202     636,558     580,790  
Other securities   22,187     20,896     13,796     11,599     4,593  
Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)   2,466,640     3,288,343     2,210,931     2,191,573     2,092,637  
Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 2,520,608   $ 3,329,270   $ 2,253,168   $ 2,239,028   $ 2,154,072  
Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 56,123   $ 41,855   $ 43,302   $ 48,640   $ 61,956  
                               
Investment Securities - QTD Average                              
Taxable securities $ 2,324,188   $ 1,940,755   $ 1,561,308   $ 1,641,986   $ 1,725,568  
Tax exempt securities   900,223     825,000     681,505     624,898     590,941  
Total investment securities - QTD average $ 3,224,411   $ 2,765,755   $ 2,242,813   $ 2,266,884   $ 2,316,509  
                               


         
Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality          
For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31
(Unaudited)   2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
($ in thousands)                              
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans                              
Beginning balance, prior to adoption of ASC 326 $ 68,244   $ 66,590   $ 64,179   $ 60,555   $ 56,694  
Impact of adopting ASC 326 (1) $ 151,377                          
Beginning balance, after adoption of ASC 326 $ 219,621                          
                               
Loans charged off                              
Credit cards   1,441     1,287     1,117     1,039     1,142  
Other consumer   1,379     1,425     1,065     964     1,553  
Real estate   396     892     1,367     1,216     417  
Commercial   523     459     17,778     1,963     3,152  
Total loans charged off   3,739     4,063     21,327     5,182     6,264  
                               
Recoveries of loans previously charged off                              
Credit cards   225     287     223     271     240  
Other consumer   443     304     1,422     331     300  
Real estate   101     146     55     158     142  
Commercial   347     77     65     967     158  
Total recoveries   1,116     814     1,765     1,727     840  
Net loans charged off   2,623     3,249     19,562     3,455     5,424  
Provision for credit losses on loans   26,197     4,903     21,973     7,079     9,285  
Balance, end of quarter $ 243,195   $ 68,244   $ 66,590   $ 64,179   $ 60,555  
                               
Non-performing assets                              
Non-performing loans                              
Nonaccrual loans $ 156,746   $ 91,723   $ 84,660   $ 106,670   $ 95,286  
Loans past due 90 days or more   1,305     855     177     277     305  
Total non-performing loans   158,051     92,578     84,837     106,947     95,591  
Other non-performing assets                              
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned   20,805     19,121     19,576     24,761     18,952  
Other non-performing assets   2,169     1,964     540     613     505  
Total other non-performing assets   22,974     21,085     20,116     25,374     19,457  
Total non-performing assets $ 181,025   $ 113,663   $ 104,953   $ 132,321   $ 115,048  
Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings) $ 4,110   $ 4,411   $ 6,519   $ 6,246   $ 6,297  
           
Ratios          
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.69 %   0.47 %   0.51 %   0.49 %   0.52 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   154 %   74 %   78 %   60 %   63 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   1.10 %   0.64 %   0.65 %   0.81 %   0.81 %
Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs)          
to total assets   0.89 %   0.56 %   0.63 %   0.77 %   0.75 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.87 %   0.53 %   0.59 %   0.74 %   0.71 %
Annualized net charge offs to total loans   0.07 %   0.09 %   0.59 %   0.11 %   0.19 %
Annualized net credit card charge offs to          
total credit card loans   2.26 %   1.99 %   1.82 %   1.63 %   1.92 %
           
(1) The Company adopted ASC 326.effective January 1, 2020.
           


                     
Simmons First National Corporation                   SFNC
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis            
For the Quarters Ended                      
(Unaudited)                      
    Three Months Ended
Mar 2020		     Three Months Ended
Dec 2019		     Three Months Ended
Mar 2019
($ in thousands)   Average
Balance		     Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate		     Average
Balance		     Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate		     Average
Balance		     Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                                                    
Earning assets:                                                    
Interest bearing balances due from banks                                                    
and federal funds sold $ 764,639   $ 2,441   1.28 %   $ 789,035   $ 2,625   1.32 %   $ 394,462   $ 2,154   2.21 %
Investment securities - taxable   2,324,188     12,752   2.21 %     1,940,755     11,080   2.27 %     1,725,568     11,958   2.81 %
Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)   900,223     8,315   3.71 %     825,000     7,945   3.82 %     590,941     5,834   4.00 %
Mortgage loans held for sale   43,588     281   2.59 %     53,511     402   2.98 %     17,733     210   4.80 %
Loans (FTE)   14,548,853     187,747   5.19 %     14,144,259     193,511   5.43 %     11,710,075     159,530   5.53 %
Total interest earning assets (FTE)   18,581,491     211,536   4.58 %     17,752,560     215,563   4.82 %     14,438,779     179,686   5.05 %
Non-earning assets   2,338,732                 2,289,330                 1,863,418            
Total assets $ 20,920,223               $ 20,041,890               $ 16,302,197            
                                                     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
Interest bearing transaction and                      
savings accounts $ 9,005,701   $ 17,954   0.80 %   $ 8,440,090   $ 20,331   0.96 %   $ 6,749,032   $ 18,430   1.11 %
Time deposits   3,150,909     13,323   1.70 %     3,393,089     16,198   1.89 %     2,781,592     12,320   1.80 %
Total interest bearing deposits   12,156,610     31,277   1.03 %     11,833,179     36,529   1.22 %     9,530,624     30,750   1.31 %
Federal funds purchased and securities                      
sold under agreement to repurchase   330,902     759   0.92 %     147,395     368   0.99 %     109,302     136   0.50 %
Other borrowings   1,320,245     4,877   1.49 %     1,168,897     4,615   1.57 %     1,224,255     6,793   2.25 %
Subordinated notes and debentures   388,330     4,835   5.01 %     376,766     4,813   5.07 %     353,996     4,411   5.05 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   14,196,087     41,748   1.18 %     13,526,237     46,325   1.36 %     11,218,177     42,090   1.52 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                      
Non-interest bearing deposits   3,602,678           3,524,092           2,707,715      
Other liabilities   251,514           379,909           127,407      
Total liabilities   18,050,279           17,430,238           14,053,299      
Stockholders' equity   2,869,944           2,611,652           2,248,898      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,920,223             $ 20,041,890             $ 16,302,197          
Net interest income (FTE)       $ 169,788             $ 169,238             $ 137,596    
Net interest spread (FTE)         3.40 %           3.46 %           3.53 %
Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date     3.68 %       3.78 %       3.86 %
                       
Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date     3.68 %       3.85 %       3.86 %
                       
Core net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1)   3.42 %       3.44 %       3.68 %
Core loan yield (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1)     4.86 %       5.00 %       5.29 %
                       
Core net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date (1)     3.42 %       3.59 %       3.68 %
Core loan yield (FTE) - year-to-date (1)     4.86 %       5.18 %       5.29 %
                       
(1) Calculations of core net interest margin and core loan yield and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
                       


         
Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data          
For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31
(Unaudited)   2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
($ in thousands, except share data)          
QUARTER-TO-DATE          
Financial Highlights - GAAP          
Net Income $ 77,223   $ 52,709   $ 81,826   $ 55,598   $ 47,695  
Diluted earnings per share   0.68     0.49     0.84     0.58     0.51  
Return on average assets   1.48 %   1.04 %   1.83 %   1.28 %   1.19 %
Return on average common equity   10.83 %   8.01 %   13.70 %   9.48 %   8.60 %
Return on tangible common equity   19.00 %   14.62 %   24.89 %   17.40 %   15.34 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.68 %   3.78 %   3.82 %   3.94 %   3.86 %
FTE adjustment   2,305     2,172     1,843     1,706     1,601  
Amortization of intangibles   3,413     3,270     2,947     2,947     2,641  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,521     2,416     2,176     2,177     1,951  
Average diluted shares outstanding   113,136,995     108,472,559     96,968,775     96,367,857     92,870,813  
Shares repurchased under plan   4,922,336     390,000     -     -     -  
Average price of shares repurchased   18.95     25.95     -     -     -  
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.17     0.16     0.16     0.16     0.16  
Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)          
Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 73,838   $ 71,074   $ 83,963   $ 65,453   $ 49,076  
Core diluted earnings per share (1)   0.65     0.66     0.87     0.68     0.53  
Core net interest margin (FTE) (2)   3.42 %   3.44 %   3.59 %   3.67 %   3.68 %
Accretable yield on acquired loans   11,837     15,100     9,322     10,162     6,660  
Efficiency ratio (1)   56.38 %   52.63 %   43.77 %   49.88 %   56.76 %
Core return on average assets (1)   1.42 %   1.41 %   1.88 %   1.51 %   1.22 %
Core return on average common equity (1)   10.35 %   10.80 %   14.06 %   11.16 %   8.85 %
Core return on tangible common equity (1)   18.19 %   19.49 %   25.52 %   20.36 %   15.76 %
YEAR-TO-DATE          
Financial Highlights - GAAP          
Net Income $ 77,223   $ 237,828   $ 185,119   $ 103,293   $ 47,695  
Diluted earnings per share   0.68     2.41     1.94     1.09     0.51  
Return on average assets   1.48 %   1.33 %   1.44 %   1.24 %   1.19 %
Return on average common equity   10.83 %   9.93 %   10.65 %   9.05 %   8.60 %
Return on tangible common equity   19.00 %   17.99 %   19.27 %   16.38 %   15.34 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.68 %   3.85 %   3.88 %   3.90 %   3.86 %
FTE adjustment   2,305     7,322     5,150     3,307     1,601  
Amortization of intangibles   3,413     11,805     8,535     5,588     2,641  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,521     8,720     6,304     4,128     1,951  
Average diluted shares outstanding   113,136,995     98,796,628     95,450,732     94,588,739     92,870,813  
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.17     0.64     0.48     0.32     0.16  
Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)          
Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 73,838   $ 269,566   $ 198,492   $ 114,529   $ 49,076  
Core diluted earnings per share (1)   0.65     2.73     2.08     1.21     0.53  
Core net interest margin (FTE) (2)   3.42 %   3.59 %   3.64 %   3.68 %   3.68 %
Accretable yield on acquired loans   11,837     41,244     26,144     16,822     6,660  
Efficiency ratio (1)   56.38 %   50.33 %   49.49 %   53.14 %   56.76 %
Core return on average assets (1)   1.42 %   1.51 %   1.55 %   1.37 %   1.22 %
Core return on average common equity (1)   10.35 %   11.25 %   11.42 %   10.04 %   8.85 %
Core return on tangible common equity (1)   18.19 %   20.31 %   20.62 %   18.09 %   15.76 %
END OF PERIOD          
Book value per share $ 26.11   $ 26.30   $ 26.36   $ 25.57   $ 24.87  
Tangible book value per share   15.22     15.89     15.73     14.90     14.78  
Shares outstanding   108,947,520     113,628,601     96,613,855     96,590,656     92,568,361  
Full-time equivalent employees   3,079     3,270     2,701     2,700     2,602  
Total number of financial centers   240     251     212     212     191  
           
(1) Core earnings exclude non-core items, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Excludes accretable yield adjustment on loans, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
           


         
Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Consolidated - Reconciliation of Core Earnings (non-GAAP)      
For the Quarters Ended Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31
(Unaudited)   2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
($ in thousands, except per share data)                              
QUARTER-TO-DATE                              
Net Income $ 77,223   $ 52,709   $ 81,826   $ 55,598   $ 47,695  
Non-core items          
Gain on sale of branches   (5,889 )   -     -     -     -  
Merger-related costs   1,068     24,831     2,556     7,522     1,470  
Early retirement program   -     -     177     2,932     355  
Branch right-sizing   238     37     160     2,887     45  
Tax effect (1)   1,198     (6,503 )   (756 )   (3,486 )   (489 )
Net non-core items   (3,385 )   18,365     2,137     9,855     1,381  
Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 73,838   $ 71,074   $ 83,963   $ 65,453   $ 49,076  
                               
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.68   $ 0.49   $ 0.84   $ 0.58   $ 0.51  
Non-core items          
Gain on sale of branches   (0.05 )   -     -     -     -  
Merger-related costs   0.01     0.23     0.04     0.08     0.02  
Early retirement program   -     -     -     0.03     0.01  
Branch right-sizing   -     -     -     0.03     -  
Tax effect (1)   0.01     (0.06 )   (0.01 )   (0.04 )   (0.01 )
Net non-core items   (0.03 )   0.17     0.03     0.10     0.02  
Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.65   $ 0.66   $ 0.87   $ 0.68   $ 0.53  
                               
YEAR-TO-DATE                              
Net Income $ 77,223   $ 237,828   $ 185,119   $ 103,293   $ 47,695  
Non-core items          
Gain on sale of branches   (5,889 )   -     -     -     -  
Merger-related costs   1,068     36,379     11,548     8,992     1,470  
Early retirement program   -     3,464     3,464     3,287     355  
Branch right-sizing   238     3,129     3,092     2,932     45  
Tax effect (1)   1,198     (11,234 )   (4,731 )   (3,975 )   (489 )
Net non-core items   (3,385 )   31,738     13,373     11,236     1,381  
Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 73,838   $ 269,566   $ 198,492   $ 114,529   $ 49,076  
                               
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.68   $ 2.41   $ 1.94   $ 1.09   $ 0.51  
Non-core items          
Gain on sale of branches   (0.05 )   -     -     -     -  
Merger-related costs   0.01     0.37     0.12     0.10     0.02  
Early retirement program   -     0.03     0.04     0.03     0.01  
Branch right-sizing   -     0.03     0.03     0.03     -  
Tax effect (1)   0.01     (0.11 )   (0.05 )   (0.04 )   (0.01 )
Net non-core items   (0.03 )   0.32     0.14     0.12     0.02  
Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.65   $ 2.73   $ 2.08   $ 1.21   $ 0.53  
                               
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.          
           
Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Expense Items (non-GAAP)    
           
QUARTER-TO-DATE          
Salaries and employee benefits $ 67,924   $ 63,235   $ 52,065   $ 56,128   $ 56,367  
Non-core items (1)   -     -     (176 )   (2,937 )   (351 )
Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 67,924   $ 63,235   $ 51,889   $ 53,191   $ 56,016  
                               
Merger related costs $ 1,068   $ 24,831   $ 2,556   $ 7,522   $ 1,470  
Non-core items (1)   (1,068 )   (24,831 )   (2,556 )   (7,522 )   (1,470 )
Core merger related costs (non-GAAP) $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -  
                               
Other operating expenses $ 38,788   $ 38,044   $ 37,881   $ 32,867   $ 30,062  
Non-core items (1)   (212 )   (4 )   (90 )   (2,834 )   (10 )
Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 38,576   $ 38,040   $ 37,791   $ 30,033   $ 30,052  
                               
(1) Non-core expense items include merger related costs, early retirement program expenses and branch right sizing costs.
           


           
Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period      
For the Quarters Ended          
(Unaudited) Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31
    2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
($ in thousands, except per share data)                              
           
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets  
           
Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,844,633   $ 2,988,157   $ 2,547,071   $ 2,469,513   $ 2,302,321  
Intangible assets:          
Goodwill   (1,064,978 )   (1,055,520 )   (926,648 )   (926,450 )   (845,687 )
Other intangible assets   (121,673 )   (127,340 )   (101,149 )   (104,096 )   (88,694 )
Total intangibles   (1,186,651 )   (1,182,860 )   (1,027,797 )   (1,030,546 )   (934,381 )
Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,657,982   $ 1,805,297   $ 1,519,274   $ 1,438,967   $ 1,367,940  
                               
Total assets $ 20,841,352   $ 21,259,143   $ 17,758,511   $ 17,937,435   $ 16,091,639  
Intangible assets:          
Goodwill   (1,064,978 )   (1,055,520 )   (926,648 )   (926,450 )   (845,687 )
Other intangible assets   (121,673 )   (127,340 )   (101,149 )   (104,096 )   (88,694 )
Total intangibles   (1,186,651 )   (1,182,860 )   (1,027,797 )   (1,030,546 )   (934,381 )
Tangible assets $ 19,654,701   $ 20,076,283   $ 16,730,714   $ 16,906,889   $ 15,157,258  
                               
Ratio of equity to assets   13.65 %   14.06 %   14.34 %   13.77 %   14.31 %
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.44 %   8.99 %   9.08 %   8.51 %   9.02 %
                               
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share          
           
Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,844,633   $ 2,988,157   $ 2,547,071   $ 2,469,513   $ 2,302,321  
Intangible assets:          
Goodwill   (1,064,978 )   (1,055,520 )   (926,648 )   (926,450 )   (845,687 )
Other intangible assets   (121,673 )   (127,340 )   (101,149 )   (104,096 )   (88,694 )
Total intangibles   (1,186,651 )   (1,182,860 )   (1,027,797 )   (1,030,546 )   (934,381 )
Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,657,982   $ 1,805,297   $ 1,519,274   $ 1,438,967   $ 1,367,940  
Shares of common stock outstanding   108,947,520     113,628,601     96,613,855     96,590,656     92,568,361  
Book value per common share $ 26.11   $ 26.30   $ 26.36   $ 25.57   $ 24.87  
Tangible book value per common share $ 15.22   $ 15.89   $ 15.73   $ 14.90   $ 14.78  
                               


           
Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date      
For the Quarters Ended          
(Unaudited) Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31
    2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
($ in thousands)                              
Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets                              
                               
Net income $ 77,223   $ 52,709   $ 81,826   $ 55,598   $ 47,695  
Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment   (3,385 )   18,365     2,137     9,855     1,381  
Core earnings $ 73,838   $ 71,074   $ 83,963   $ 65,453   $ 49,076  
                               
Average total assets $ 20,920,223   $ 20,041,890   $ 17,720,598   $ 17,382,872   $ 16,302,197  
                               
Return on average assets   1.48 %   1.04 %   1.83 %   1.28 %   1.19 %
Core return on average assets   1.42 %   1.41 %   1.88 %   1.51 %   1.22 %
                               
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity                              
                               
Net income $ 77,223   $ 52,709   $ 81,826   $ 55,598   $ 47,695  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,521     2,416     2,176     2,177     1,951  
Total income available to common stockholders $ 79,744   $ 55,125   $ 84,002   $ 57,775   $ 49,646  
                               
Net non-core items, net of taxes   (3,385 )   18,365     2,137     9,855     1,381  
Core earnings   73,838     71,074     83,963     65,453     49,076  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,521     2,416     2,176     2,177     1,951  
Total core income available to common stockholders $ 76,359   $ 73,490   $ 86,139   $ 67,630   $ 51,027  
                               
Average common stockholders' equity $ 2,869,177   $ 2,611,143   $ 2,368,773   $ 2,351,603   $ 2,248,898  
Average intangible assets:          
Goodwill   (1,055,498 )   (997,004 )   (926,687 )   (915,445 )   (845,687 )
Other intangibles   (125,746 )   (118,311 )   (103,028 )   (104,050 )   (90,317 )
Total average intangibles   (1,181,244 )   (1,115,315 )   (1,029,715 )   (1,019,495 )   (936,004 )
Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,687,933   $ 1,495,828   $ 1,339,058   $ 1,332,108   $ 1,312,894  
                               
Return on average common equity   10.83 %   8.01 %   13.70 %   9.48 %   8.60 %
Return on tangible common equity   19.00 %   14.62 %   24.89 %   17.40 %   15.34 %
Core return on average common equity   10.35 %   10.80 %   14.06 %   11.16 %   8.85 %
Core return on tangible common equity   18.19 %   19.49 %   25.52 %   20.36 %   15.76 %
                               
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1)                              
                               
Non-interest expense $ 125,813   $ 142,095   $ 106,865   $ 110,743   $ 101,409  
Non-core non-interest expense adjustment   (1,306 )   (24,868 )   (2,893 )   (13,341 )   (1,870 )
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment   (319 )   (1,063 )   (1,057 )   (563 )   (599 )
Amortization of intangibles adjustment   (3,413 )   (3,270 )   (2,947 )   (2,947 )   (2,641 )
Efficiency ratio numerator $ 120,775   $ 112,894   $ 99,968   $ 93,892   $ 96,299  
                               
Net-interest income $ 167,483   $ 167,066   $ 149,264   $ 149,428   $ 135,995  
Non-interest income   82,394     45,630     84,675     39,934     34,792  
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment   2,305     2,172     1,843     1,706     1,601  
Gain on sale of securities   (32,095 )   (377 )   (7,374 )   (2,823 )   (2,740 )
Efficiency ratio denominator $ 214,198   $ 214,491   $ 228,408   $ 188,245   $ 169,648  
                               
Efficiency ratio (1)   56.38 %   52.63 %   43.77 %   49.88 %   56.76 %
                               
Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin                              
                               
Net interest income $ 167,483   $ 167,066   $ 149,264   $ 149,428   $ 135,995  
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment   2,305     2,172     1,843     1,706     1,601  
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income   169,788     169,238     151,107     151,134     137,596  
           
Total accretable yield   (11,837 )   (15,100 )   (9,322 )   (10,162 )   (6,660 )
Core net interest income $ 157,951   $ 154,138   $ 141,785   $ 140,972   $ 130,936  
Average earning assets $ 18,581,491   $ 17,753,004   $ 15,680,665   $ 15,389,670   $ 14,440,091  
                               
Net interest margin   3.68 %   3.78 %   3.82 %   3.94 %   3.86 %
Core net interest margin   3.42 %   3.44 %   3.59 %   3.67 %   3.68 %
                               
Calculation of Core Loan Yield                              
                               
Loan interest income $ 187,566   $ 193,402   $ 179,971   $ 178,122   $ 159,440  
Total accretable yield   (11,837 )   (15,100 )   (9,322 )   (10,162 )   (6,660 )
Core loan interest income $ 175,729   $ 178,302   $ 170,649   $ 167,960   $ 152,780  
Average loan balance $ 14,548,853   $ 14,144,703   $ 13,053,540   $ 12,814,386   $ 11,711,387  
                               
Core loan yield   4.86 %   5.00 %   5.19 %   5.26 %   5.29 %
                               
(1) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.
           


           
Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date      
For the Quarters Ended          
(Unaudited) Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31
    2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
($ in thousands)          
Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets          
           
Net income $ 77,223   $ 237,828   $ 185,119   $ 103,293   $ 47,695  
Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment   (3,385 )   31,738     13,373     11,236     1,381  
Core earnings $ 73,838   $ 269,566   $ 198,492   $ 114,529   $ 49,076  
           
Average total assets $ 20,920,223   $ 17,871,748   $ 17,140,419   $ 16,845,528   $ 16,302,197  
           
Return on average assets   1.48 %   1.33 %   1.44 %   1.24 %   1.19 %
Core return on average assets   1.42 %   1.51 %   1.55 %   1.37 %   1.22 %
           
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity          
           
Net income $ 77,223   $ 237,828   $ 185,119   $ 103,293   $ 47,695  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,521     8,720     6,304     4,128     1,951  
Total income available to common stockholders $ 79,744   $ 246,548   $ 191,423   $ 107,421   $ 49,646  
           
Net non-core items, net of taxes   (3,385 )   31,738     13,373     11,236     1,381  
Core earnings   73,838     269,566     198,492     114,529     49,076  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,521     8,720     6,304     4,128     1,951  
Total core income available to common stockholders $ 76,359   $ 278,286   $ 204,796   $ 118,657   $ 51,027  
           
Average common stockholders' equity $ 2,869,177   $ 2,396,024   $ 2,323,530   $ 2,300,535   $ 2,248,898  
Average intangible assets:          
Goodwill   (1,055,498 )   (921,635 )   (896,236 )   (880,759 )   (845,688 )
Other intangibles   (125,746 )   (104,000 )   (99,178 )   (97,221 )   (90,316 )
Total average intangibles   (1,181,244 )   (1,025,635 )   (995,414 )   (977,980 )   (936,004 )
Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,687,933   $ 1,370,389   $ 1,328,116   $ 1,322,555   $ 1,312,894  
           
Return on average common equity   10.83 %   9.93 %   10.65 %   9.05 %   8.60 %
Return on tangible common equity   19.00 %   17.99 %   19.27 %   16.38 %   15.34 %
Core return on average common equity   10.35 %   11.25 %   11.42 %   10.04 %   8.85 %
Core return on tangible common equity   18.19 %   20.31 %   20.62 %   18.09 %   15.76 %
           
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1)          
           
Non-interest expense $ 125,813   $ 461,112   $ 319,017   $ 212,152   $ 101,409  
Non-core non-interest expense adjustment   (1,306 )   (42,972 )   (18,104 )   (15,211 )   (1,870 )
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment   (319 )   (3,282 )   (2,219 )   (1,162 )   (599 )
Amortization of intangibles adjustment   (3,413 )   (11,805 )   (8,535 )   (5,588 )   (2,641 )
Efficiency ratio numerator $ 120,775   $ 403,053   $ 290,159   $ 190,191   $ 96,299  
           
Net-interest income $ 167,483   $ 601,753   $ 434,687   $ 285,423   $ 135,995  
Non-interest income   82,394     205,031     159,401     74,726     34,792  
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment   2,305     7,322     5,150     3,307     1,601  
Gain on sale of securities   (32,095 )   (13,314 )   (12,937 )   (5,563 )   (2,740 )
Efficiency ratio denominator $ 214,198   $ 800,792   $ 586,301   $ 357,893   $ 169,648  
           
Efficiency ratio (1)   56.38 %   50.33 %   49.49 %   53.14 %   56.76 %
           
Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin          
           
Net interest income $ 167,483   $ 601,753   $ 434,687   $ 285,423   $ 135,995  
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment   2,305     7,322     5,150     3,307     1,601  
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income   169,788     609,075     439,837     288,730     137,596  
           
Total accretable yield   (11,837 )   (41,244 )   (26,144 )   (16,822 )   (6,660 )
Core net interest income $ 157,951   $ 567,831   $ 413,693   $ 271,908   $ 130,936  
Average earning assets $ 18,581,491   $ 15,824,571   $ 15,174,671   $ 14,917,493   $ 14,440,091  
           
Net interest margin   3.68 %   3.85 %   3.88 %   3.90 %   3.86 %
Core net interest margin   3.42 %   3.59 %   3.64 %   3.68 %   3.68 %
           
Calculation of Core Loan Yield          
           
Loan interest income $ 187,566   $ 710,935   $ 517,533   $ 337,562   $ 159,440  
Total accretable yield   (11,837 )   (41,244 )   (26,144 )   (16,822 )   (6,660 )
Core loan interest income $ 175,729   $ 669,691   $ 491,389   $ 320,740   $ 152,780  
Average loan balance $ 14,548,853   $ 12,938,013   $ 12,531,355   $ 12,265,936   $ 11,711,387  
           
Core loan yield   4.86 %   5.18 %   5.24 %   5.27 %   5.29 %
           
(1) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.
           


