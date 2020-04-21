PCR Technologies Market 2020 - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis:

PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) is a widely used method in molecular biology that facilitates the production of multiple copies of a specific DNA segment. It is at a nascent stage and is likely to witness proliferating applications across the biotechnology industry. This report analyzes the global PCR technologies market and its prospect. It unravels that the market is expected to grow saliently over the next couple of years. The future trajectory of the PCR technologies market is poised to attract investments from key players to increase the use of the method in the years to come. Also, the developments in the biotechnology industry and molecular biology are anticipated to drive the proliferation of the PCR technologies market in the foreseeable future.

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4504655-global-pcr-technologies-market-professional-survey-report-2019

PCR technologies are used in the healthcare industry for genetic engineering. The advanced technologies and their rapid adoption in the healthcare sector are also poised to impact the PCR technologies market favorably over the next couple of years. The rising prevalence of genetic disorders is one of the key factors anticipated to lead the expansion of the PCT technologies market in the long run. Some of the important applications of PCR technologies comprises of hereditary disease testing, genetic mutation, DNA profiling, DNA cloning, etc. The technology is used by law enforcement for identification and verification. It is also projected to contribute to the development of the PCR technologies market in the near future. Also, the rising investments in research & development and clinical trials in universities for drug and treatment discovery are expected top propel expansion of the PCR technologies market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Thermo Fisher

Roche

QIAGEN

Bio-rad

Agilent

Bioer

Biosynex

Esco

Analytik Jena

Techne

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the global PCR technologies market has been segmented into LED, halogen lamps, and others.

On the basis of application, the PCR technologies market has been segmented into universities, hospitals, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global PCR technologies market has been assessed in detail on the basis of key regions. The regional segments included in this report are – North America, China, Japan, Europe, Southeast Asia, and India. North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia have been further studied on a country-level basis. North America accounts for s considerable market share and is prognosticated to retain it over the next few years. The technologically advanced infrastructure of the region is poised to lead the proliferation of the PCR technologies market across the review period. Europe draws support from the government which is anticipated to anchor the growth of the PCR technologies market in the region. Increasing investments in research & development and clinical trials backed by the governments are anticipated to catalyze market growth over the forecast period.

Industry News:

In October 2019, Oxitec, a British biotechnology company, has turned to genetic modification for curbing the diseases spread by mosquitoes. Mosquito-borne diseases affect more than half a million people every year in Africa alone.

In October 2019, Eurofins GeneScan Technologies and UgenTec have signed an agreement for the development of assay software components to be used on FastFinder PCR analysis platform.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of PCR Technologies

1.1 Definition of PCR Technologies

1.2 PCR Technologies Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PCR Technologies Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 LED

1.2.3 Halogen Lamp

1.2.4 Others

1.3 PCR Technologies Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global PCR Technologies Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Universities

1.3.3 Hospitals

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global PCR Technologies Overall Market

1.4.1 Global PCR Technologies Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global PCR Technologies Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America PCR Technologies Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe PCR Technologies Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China PCR Technologies Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan PCR Technologies Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia PCR Technologies Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India PCR Technologies Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of PCR Technologies

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of PCR Technologies

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of PCR Technologies

....

8 PCR Technologies Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Thermo Fisher

8.1.1 Thermo Fisher PCR Technologies Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Thermo Fisher Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Thermo Fisher PCR Technologies Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Roche

8.2.1 Roche PCR Technologies Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Roche Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Roche PCR Technologies Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 QIAGEN

8.3.1 QIAGEN PCR Technologies Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 QIAGEN Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 QIAGEN PCR Technologies Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Bio-rad

8.4.1 Bio-rad PCR Technologies Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Bio-rad Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Bio-rad PCR Technologies Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Agilent

8.5.1 Agilent PCR Technologies Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Agilent Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Agilent PCR Technologies Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Bioer

8.6.1 Bioer PCR Technologies Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Bioer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Bioer PCR Technologies Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Biosynex

8.7.1 Biosynex PCR Technologies Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Biosynex Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Biosynex PCR Technologies Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4504655-global-pcr-technologies-market-professional-survey-report-2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.