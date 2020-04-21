People Counting System Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications, Developments and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the People Counting System market will register a 17.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1784.8 million by 2025, from $ 932.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in People Counting System business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of People Counting System market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the People Counting System value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
IR Beam
Thermal Imaging
Video Based
Video Based occupies the largest market share segment, accounting for 65%, and has the fastest growth
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Transportation
Commercial
Corporate and Education
Others
Commercial occupies the largest market share segment, accounting for 42.5%, and has the fastest growth
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ShopperTrak
Axis Communication AB
RetailNext
DILAX Intelcom GmbH
IRIS-GmbH
Brickstream
Axiomatic Technology
Eurotech S.p.A.
Hikvision
InfraRed Integrated Systems
HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH
WINNER Technology
Xovis AG
V-Count
IEE S.A.
Countwise LLC
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
