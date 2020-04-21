CATO NETWORKS APPOINTS NUVIAS GROUP AS ITS FIRST PAN-EUROPEAN DISTRIBUTOR

Cato Cloud: the NETWORK for the digital business

Agreement with Cato will differentiate Nuvias channel partners enabling them to disrupt the $70B managed network services market

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cato Networks, provider of the world’s first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform, has signed a distribution agreement with the Nuvias Group, the EMEA high-value distributor.

Nuvias will extend Cato Networks’ reach and growth through the EMEA channel with a tailored partner program and specialist services, including partner training, solutions engineering and configuration. The addition of Cato Networks extends and complements Nuvias’ portfolio with cloud-native secure network solutions designed to address the challenges of small to medium enterprise customers across a wide range of industry segments.

Cato is the first implementation of the Gartner SASE framework that identified a global and cloud-native architecture as the way to deliver secure and optimized access to all users and applications. It enables enterprises to move away from legacy MPLS networks built with a bundle of point solutions and expensive managed services to a modern network that is global, secure, agile, and affordable.

“We’re excited to be working with Nuvias and empowering EMEA channel partners to profit from cloud migration and the rest of the digital transformation initiatives driving WAN transformation,” says Luca Simonelli, vice president of sales, EMEA. “At a time when enterprises are increasingly looking to adopt network and security services, talented, educated channel partners are needed to answer the challenging requirements facing business customers.”

Paul Eccleston, Nuvias Executive Chairman said: “Nuvias’ channel partners stand to benefit from an innovative addition to our advanced networking portfolio. Cato’s cloud-native platform can be tailored to address a host of business challenges, enabling cost-efficiency and convergence through a simple, transparent architecture. We are excited to support our channel partners by delivering tailored services enabling easily deployed solutions for business”.

