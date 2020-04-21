PUNE, INDIA, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

A WiseGuyReports Announces New Market Study on –“ Intelligent Virtual Assistant 2020 Global Market Net Worth US$ 21,523.6 million Forecast By 2026” To its Research Database.

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market 2020

Summary: -

Intelligent Virtual Assistant market is anticipated to reach over USD 21,523.6 million by 2026. In 2017, the BFSI segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

The growing need to improve customer service, streamline enterprise communication, and increase productivity has boosted the adoption of intelligent virtual assistants. The rising penetration of mobile devices, and integration of virtual assistants with smart home appliances further support the growth of this market. Additionally, the increasing demand of intelligent virtual assistants from small and medium enterprises has supported market growth over the years. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with growing need to improve customer experience would accelerate the adoption of intelligent virtual assistants. However, lack of awareness is expected to hinder market growth. Growing demand from emerging economies is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

Major Key Players Covered in Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market are:

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google, Nuance Communications, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, [24]7.ai., Speaktoit Inc., CodeBaby Corporation, Next IT Corporation, Intel Corporation, and Clara Labs among others.

Get Free Sample Report of Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3695584-intelligent-virtual-assistant-market-by-technology-text-based

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

The report published on the global Intelligent Virtual Assistant market analyzes a variety of factors and different parameters that are related to the market. The report is a vital source of information and as such provides key market details that can be of help to both individuals and organizations operating in the market. The different products/services offered by different manufacturers around the world are identified and are categorized according to their manufacturer. The data that has been presented in the report is from the base period from the year 2019 to the year 2026 and has been predicted for the forecast period from the year 2019 to the year 2026.

Drivers and Risks of Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market

There are different factors that can either have a positive impact on the global Intelligent Virtual Assistant market or be a negative influence. The various factors that govern the Intelligent Virtual Assistant market and the effect that they have are identified and are categorized based on the effect they have. These factors do not remain constant and can vary from region to region and based on the different products that are sold in the market.

Regional Description of Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market

There are different market segments that the global Intelligent Virtual Assistant market has been divided into. These different segments include those based on their location in the globe. The different regional segmentations include Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, North America, and South America. The region that occupies the largest market share during the base period from the year 2019 to the year 2026 has been identified and is presented in the report. The report also lists the different products/services that are for sale in various regions around the world.

Research Methodology Intelligent Virtual Assistant Industry

The data used to compile the Intelligent Virtual Assistant market report is a result of collating the data from several sources of information and after extensive market research. The data that has been collected is subjected to the SWOT analysis that is used to identify different strengths and opportunities that a company has. The weaknesses that each company faces along with the threats from a variety of factors are listed in the Intelligent Virtual Assistant market report from the year 2019 to the year 2026.

Enquiry About Intelligent Virtual Assistant Analysis @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3695584-intelligent-virtual-assistant-market-by-technology-text-based

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Overview and Scope

2. Executive Summary

3. Intelligent Virtual Assistants Market Insights

4. Intelligent Virtual Assistants Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Technology

5. Intelligent Virtual Assistants Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Type

6. Intelligent Virtual Assistants Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Service

7. Intelligent Virtual Assistants Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by End-User

Continued…

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.