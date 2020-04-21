Global Digital Dentistry Market Report 2020 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...
A new market study, titled “Global Digital Dentistry Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Dentistry Market
This report focuses on the global Digital Dentistry status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Dentistry development in United States, Europe and China. In 2018, the global Digital Dentistry market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Dentsply Sirona
Danaher
Align Technology
Planmeca
Ivoclar Vivadent
J Morita Corporation
3M
Carestream Dental
GC Corporation
Zimmer Biomet
Septodont
Ultradent
Shofu Dental
Kulzer
Vatech
Coltene
Angelalign
Kangda Medical
Sinol Dental
Fujian Meisheng
Shandong Huge
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Dental Consumables
Dental Equipment
Market segment by Application, split into
General Hospitals
Dental Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Dentistry status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Dentistry development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
