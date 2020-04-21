ZUBI'S Founder and CEO, Sarah Zubiate, with her best-seller plant-based dips and salsa

"This woman is a showstopper if you’ve ever met one. Her flavorful products rock my world, like a lot! Absolutely delicious!" Plant based Queso leads the pack!

DALLAS, TX, USA, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --SPICY LATINA CELEBRATES THE SUCCESS OF HER BEST-SELLER FOOD PRODUCTS ON AMAZON(Dallas, Texas) – ZUBI’S, founded by Sarah Zubiate, makes plant-based organic Queso, Jalapeño Crema and Salsa that embody all of the beauty, complexity and warmth you would expect to find in a Mexican-American home. “This Dallas-based company is selling more than brands like Pace and Herdez on Amazon. This woman is a showstopper if you’ve ever met one. Her flavorful products rock my world, like a lot! Absolutely delicious!”Despite the many challenges of introducing new products that are produced with the highest quality in mind, Sarah and her team at ZUBI’S recently celebrated being ranked a #1 BEST SELLER for ALL of ZUBI’S products on Amazon.Each batch of ZUBI’S pays homage to Sarah’s Latin up-bringing, while providing customers with healthy products that are filled with bold flavors, and free from common allergens, toxins, and preservatives. Always striving to fulfill the motto, “ZUBI’S is for everyone,” Sarah prides herself on creating healthy, dairy-free Latin staples, such as customer favorites - Queso & Crema de Jalapeño - for all to enjoy, no matter their dietary lifestyle.Sarah believes that the plant-based movement is here to stay. Her company proudly operates as a fully sustainable operation that grows much of their hard-to-source ingredients from the fertile, nutrient-dense soil of their very own organic-certified ZUBI’S Farm and manufactures the products in small batches at their zero-waste facility. ZUBI’S business model fulfills Sarah’s passion for connecting the love and flavors of her family recipes, made from the clean, fresh vegetables of her East Texas farm, directly to the forks of ZUBI’S loyal customers.The name Zubiate means “to bridge together”, and what better way to connect with others than through delicious, nutritious food. Sarah’s vision is to provide consumers with more than a good, plant-based alternative to dairy, she wants those who enjoy her products to touch, feel and taste the difference their purchase makes in this world and in their own lives as well.



