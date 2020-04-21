Revivalist Spirits: From Brandywine with Love
Revivalist Spirits Teams Up with Netflix’s Basketball or Nothing Producer/PGA Golfer Noteh Begay to Rush 100 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer to Navajo Nation in AZ
On Tuesday, April 21st at noon, Farrell and the Avellino brothers will load two 50-gallon drums onto a truck that will make the journey to Arizona by the end of the week to help the sovereign nation, which has been decimated by COVID-19.
As of today, there are nearly 1,000 cases of Coronavirus in the Navajo Nation, which is 13 times smaller than New Mexico, but has just about as many cases. Noteh Begay has raised almost $60,000 through his NB3 Foundation, which will go towards food, water and educational supplies for students. “It really hurts my heart,” said Begay. “I live and die for this community. I was born and raised here and represent this community in everything I’ve done.” The Navajo Nation currently has only two ventilators to share between 17,000 citizens.
“As soon as we learned that the Navajo community was in dire need of supplies, my brother Don and I decided to increase our production to fast-track the manufacturing and delivery of 100 gallons of our sanitizer to them as quickly as possible,” said Scott Avellino. “We’re honored to play a role in helping them and all the people that our hand sanitizer is assisting with in the defense of COVID-19.”
Learn more about Revivalist Spirits by visiting https://revivalistspirits.com. Learn more about Noteh Begay’s NB3 Foundation by visiting http://www.nb3foundation.org. Learn more about Tom Farrell and his WorkShopContent Studios by visiting https://www.theworkshop.tv/tom-farrell.
# # #
Michael Prince
Peter Breslow Consulting & Public Relations
+1 215-205-8361
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.