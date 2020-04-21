Revivalist Spirits: From Brandywine with Love

Don and Scott Avellino of Revivalist Spirits Basketball or Nothing Notah Begay and Ricky Fowler

Revivalist Spirits Teams Up with Netflix’s Basketball or Nothing Producer/PGA Golfer Noteh Begay to Rush 100 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer to Navajo Nation in AZ

I live and die for this community. I was born and raised here and represent this community in everything I’ve done.” — Noteh Begay

ELVERSON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As soon as Brandywine Branch Distillery’s Scott and Don Avellino heard that their friend, award-winning documentarian Tom Farrell (Netflix’s Basketball or Nothing; Amazon Prime’s Novak; TLC’s Trading Spaces) and his Basketball or Nothing co-Producer, PGA golfer Noteh Begay needed supplies for his Navajo community in Chinle, AZ, the sibling distillers who recently pivoted from producing craft gin and whiskey to making hand sanitizer, committed to producing and shipping 100 gallons of the CDC recommended recipe that they have been manufacturing since the middle of March.On Tuesday, April 21st at noon, Farrell and the Avellino brothers will load two 50-gallon drums onto a truck that will make the journey to Arizona by the end of the week to help the sovereign nation, which has been decimated by COVID-19.As of today, there are nearly 1,000 cases of Coronavirus in the Navajo Nation, which is 13 times smaller than New Mexico, but has just about as many cases. Noteh Begay has raised almost $60,000 through his NB3 Foundation, which will go towards food, water and educational supplies for students. “It really hurts my heart,” said Begay. “I live and die for this community. I was born and raised here and represent this community in everything I’ve done.” The Navajo Nation currently has only two ventilators to share between 17,000 citizens.“As soon as we learned that the Navajo community was in dire need of supplies, my brother Don and I decided to increase our production to fast-track the manufacturing and delivery of 100 gallons of our sanitizer to them as quickly as possible,” said Scott Avellino. “We’re honored to play a role in helping them and all the people that our hand sanitizer is assisting with in the defense of COVID-19.”Learn more about Revivalist Spirits by visiting https://revivalistspirits.com . Learn more about Noteh Begay’s NB3 Foundation by visiting http://www.nb3foundation.org . Learn more about Tom Farrell and his WorkShopContent Studios by visiting https://www.theworkshop.tv/tom-farrell # # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.