Haiti : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Haiti
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.
Publication Date:
April 20, 2020
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Staff Report prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board’s consideration on January 24, 2020. The staff report reflects discussions with the Haiti authorities in November 2019 and is based on the information available as of December 20, 2019. It focuses on Haiti near and medium-term challenges and policy priorities and was prepared before COVID-19 became a global pandemic and resulted in unprecedented strains in global trade, commodity and financial markets. It, therefore, does not reflect the implications of these developments and related policy priorities. The outbreak has greatly amplified uncertainty and downside risks around the outlook. Staff is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to work on assessing its impact and the related policy response in Haiti and globally.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/121
English
Publication Date:
April 20, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513541464/1934-7685
Stock No:
1HTIEA2020001
Format:
Paper
Pages:
88
