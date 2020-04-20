Frequency Electronics, Inc., subsidiary FEI-Elcom Tech, Inc., (Elcom), enhances the Small Phase-locked Dielectric Resonator Oscillator (SPDRO) line with ultra-low phase noise performance

/EIN News/ -- MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEI-Elcom Tech, Inc., (Elcom), a subsidiary of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FEIM), announces the Ultra-Low phase noise direct and phase locked oscillator module with outputs up to 40 GHz.

Elcom's SPDRO's are pushing barriers in phase noise performance, utilizing analog direct synthesis in a miniature 2.25” x 2.25” module.

The SPDROs are suitable for critical EW and ELINT applications and multi-GSPS ADC’s and DAC’s. The oscillators are available in ruggedized packages along with extended temperature ranges (-45 C to +85 C). The SPDROs are applicable for new programs and can also be used to replace older obsolete systems in legacy programs to improve performance.

The units offer ultra-low phase noise, a built in OCXO option, 15 dBm output power and -90 dB spurious. Other frequencies up to 40 GHz are available. Please contact the factory for details.

10.3 GHz Performance (contact factory for lower phase noise option)

10 KHz offset -128 dB

100 KHz offset -134 dB

1 MHz offset -152 dB

10 MHz offset -160 dB

-165 dBc noise floor

About FEI-Elcom Tech, Inc.

Elcom designs and delivers Advanced Integrated Multifunction Microwave Assemblies, operating at frequencies up to 67 GHz (HF, 6 GHz, 0.5 -18-26.5-40-67 GHz). We provide fast switching speed, low phase noise (jitter), and ultra-wideband solutions for Electronic Warfare, Radar, Electromagnetic Environment Simulator, SIGINT, and emerging 5G wireless applications. Our design approach is based on a combination of MW circuit design and FPGA based proprietary DSP. Telcom products include T/R modules, Up / Down Converters, Receivers, Synthesized Signal Generators, Block Converters, Switchable Filter Banks, and Phase Locked DROs.

We offer COTS and custom products in VPX and VME open system based on the DOD Open System Modular System Approach (OSA). Also, we offer stand-alone ruggedized and hermetically sealed modules. Contact: Sales@fei-elcomtech.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

The Statements in this press release regarding the future constitute “forward-looking" statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, inability to integrate operations and personnel, actions by significant customers or competitors, general domestic and international economic conditions, consumer spending trends, reliance on key customers, continued acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, competitive factors, new products and technological changes, product prices and raw material costs, dependence upon third-party vendors, competitive developments, changes in manufacturing and transportation costs, the availability of capital, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

Contact information: Stanton Sloane, President, Chief Executive Officer, Steven Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer

TELEPHONE: (516) 794-4500 WEBSITE: www.frequencyelectronics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2eaf996a-f3b9-4ee6-b4c7-664043d0a5d2





Silent SPDROs - the “Pro” series Ultra-Low Phase Noise, Multiple Frequency Options, Low Spurious, Size: 2.25" x 2.25”x 0.65”



