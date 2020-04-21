Cradlepoint Chooses CTS Mobility For NASPO Valuepoint Sales

CTS Mobility - NASPO Valuepoint - Cradlepoint logos

CTS Mobility has been selected by Cradlepoint to fulfill orders across the United States under NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement AR3189.

The NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement will make it convenient for our government customers to purchase Cradlepoint solutions to ensure that their communications capabilities are always available.” — Dan Hurd

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTS Mobility is an Austin, TX-based company focused on delivering purpose-built mobile technology solutions and has been selected by Cradlepoint to fulfill orders across the United States under NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement AR3189 . Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G Ready wireless network edge solutions, has been awarded a five-year NASPO ValuePoint Data Communications Products & Services contract for its NetCloud Service platform and edge router solutions.The NASPO ValuePoint agreement allows easy access to Cradlepoint’s software-driven wireless WAN and network solutions for public sector entities in all 50 states. CTS Mobility is authorized to provide quotes with contract pricing, invoice, and receive payments to all eligible public sector entities.“Reliable communications are part of the backbone of our country’s mission-critical infrastructure,” said Dan Hurd, Founder and President of CTS Mobility. “The NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement will make it convenient for our government customers to purchase Cradlepoint solutions to ensure that their communications capabilities are always available. We are proud to have been selected as a fulfillment partner by Cradlepoint to serve this important role.”About CTS MobilityCTS Mobility is committed to helping our clients develop and execute mobility strategies to drive productivity, manage cost and deliver value back to their customers. CTS also has a strong partner in Verizon for creating a simple and coordinated approach to the connectivity. Cradlepoint customers can expect to procure turn-key LTE communications solutions that are activated and ready for work with CTS Mobility. Other offerings from CTS Mobility include Connected workforce enablement, Managed mobility lifecycle services, as well as advanced network strategies like POTS line replacement. CTS is engaged in Government and Private sector business across a broad array of vertical disciplines. With offices in Austin, TX and branches across the United States, CTS Mobility supports a nationwide customer base. For more information, visit https://www.ctsgovt.com/ . Follow CTS on LinkedIn.About CradlepointCradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Our Elastic Edge architecture is powered by Cradlepoint NetCloud, a subscription-based service that — together with our purpose-built endpoints — delivers a pervasive, secure, software-defined wireless WAN to connect people, places, and things over LTE and 5G cellular networks. More than 20,000 enterprise and government organizations around the world, including 75 percent of the world’s top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and first responder agencies in 25 of the largest U.S. cities, rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical branches, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint wireless edge solutions as the foundation for innovative managed services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices in the UK and Australia.About NASPO ValuePointNASPO ValuePoint is a unified, nationally focused cooperative aggregating the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the organized US territories, their political subdivisions and other eligible entities spurring best value, innovation and competition in the marketplace. The NASPO ValuePoint Cooperative Purchasing Organization (formerly WSCA-NASPO) provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging the leadership and expertise of all states with the purchasing power of their public entities, NASPO ValuePoint delivers best-value, reliable, and competitively sourced contracts. Since 1993 NASPO ValuePoint has been the cooperative purchasing arm of NASPO (the National Association of State Procurement Officials) encouraging, fostering and guiding the nation’s most significant public contract cooperative.Contact InformationFor more information, please contact Leslie Fisher, Contract Manager, CTS Mobility, 512-501-6358, marketing@ctsmobilitycom.



