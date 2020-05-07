Soundmind at Wartburg

Dr. David J. Gentner, President & CEO

MT. VERNON, NEW YORK, USA, May 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wartburg Works With Voice Technology Startup Soundmind toHelp Ease Effects of Isolation Among Residents During COVID-19 CrisisFirst-of-Its-Kind Alexa Software Allows Seniors to Call Family, Play Games, Listen to Music, and More — All From the Comfort of Their RoomMount Vernon, N.Y. (April 9, 2020) – Amid the unprecedented restrictions placed on senior living facilities due to COVID-19, Wartburg, a premiere senior residential provider in lower Westchester County, New York, has found a way to help ease feelings of loneliness and isolation among their residents. They’ve employed a unique virtual concierge system that utilizes voice technology to keep seniors informed, engaged, and connected to their families.Developed by the New York City startup Soundmind, the system allows Wartburg staff to deliver up-to-date information about the community through a securely managed network of Amazon Alexa devices. Since being integrated into Wartburg’s nine independent living cottages in February, residents have used the platform on a daily basis to get updates on community events, hear daily meal menus, play games and listen to music, and place requests with staff — simply by using their voice.Residents can also call family and friends with ease, which is essential at a time when visitation has been prohibited and group activities have been curtailed due to social distancing mandates. “This is a transformative moment, and there will be a new normal,” says David Gentner, Wartburg President and CEO. “Our challenge is to help make the transformation a positive one for families and loved ones of seniors who need to feel connected and remain engaged. It is a pleasure to work with the Soundmind team on their virtual concierge system.”Erum Azeez, co-founder and CEO of Soundmind, is pleased to see this technology help senior living facilities weather the coronavirus storm. "During these difficult times, organizations are turning to new innovations to overcome challenges," she says. "We are very proud to work with Wartburg to introduce an easy-to-use technology that greatly enhances daily life for both residents and staff.”To learn more about how Soundmind is helping senior living facilities and their residents through the COVID-19 crisis, visit their website or book an informational call today.About WartburgWartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on their beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, their continuing care approach has earned them a trusted reputation. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State" by U.S. News & World Report for the ninth consecutive year in 2019.Website: www.wartburg.org Facebook: facebook.com/thewartburgInstagram: instagram.com/wartburgadultcareTwitter: twitter.com/thewartburgYouTube: youtube.com/wartburgnyLinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/the-wartburg-adult-care-community



