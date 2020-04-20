PowerReviews Included In Shopify Plus Certified App Program

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerReviews is one of the first partners to be certified to join the Shopify Plus Certified App Program, which was launched by the ecommerce platform leader last week.



The Shopify Plus Certified App Program highlights best-in-class technology solutions, chosen for their quality and alignment with Plus merchant needs. Each app is formally reviewed by the Shopify App Review and Quality Assurance Team, to ensure it meets advanced requirements in the areas of performance, security, privacy, and support.

"The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world's fastest growing brands," said Loren Padelford, GM Shopify Plus. "We're happy to welcome PowerReviews to the program, bringing their insight and experience in reviews to the Plus merchant community."

PowerReviews has been a Shopify partner for four years, and this further strengthens the relationship.

“The Shopify Plus Certified App Program was a must for us to join, given our commitment to the Shopify partnership and Shopify Plus merchants,” says Brandon Matthies, Head of Product at PowerReviews. “The program gives merchants the peace of mind that they’re building the best possible solution for their store. And this is so important for companies who rely on Shopify and its partners to serve the best user experience for their customers. It gives their team the confidence that our app can handle their specific requirements and manage their complex needs.”

ABOUT POWERREVIEWS

PowerReviews ( PowerReviews.com ) is a software and data company that works with 1000+ leading brands and retailers to bring authenticity and transparency to commerce. The PowerReviews Customer Content Platform has three solutions that help our customers collect and manage customer-generated content to improve the product and customer experience across the customer journey. We help clients meet the evolving need for social proof, accelerating the path to purchase and brand advocacy.

PowerReviews is known for innovation, consultative partnership, and actionable insights, supported by our open platform and approach. Our dedicated team of experts provides thoughtful analysis and turn-key service. PowerReviews is headquartered in Chicago, IL, USA.

For further information, contact Andrew Smith at andrew.smith@powerreviews.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/883bf71c-2bea-445b-be59-6b6490dbe8b9

