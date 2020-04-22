Video: What to Watch on the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day | presented by Streaming Aggregator Minnow

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day by watching Minnow's latest mashup of the best films and series focused on climate change.

Watch the video below and if you like it, please share or embed the YouTube link.



ABOUT MINNOW

For all the time you've spent bingeing "24" or revisiting old episodes of "The Office", there's probably no single show you've watched more than the endless scroll of the Netflix menu - to say nothing of Disney+, Hulu, HBO and Amazon Prime. We're sure some nights, you've probably even spent so long trying to decide on a title that you just go to bed having seen nothing at all. It's a discoverability problem that will get worse with the upcoming launches of HBO Max, Quibi, Peacock and the yet unnamed ViacomCBS streaming service, and a problem that the team at Minnow is passionate about solving.

Instead of browsing services one by one, Minnow brings the libraries of all your paid SVOD services into one application for you to easily browse, search and discover. Akin to "Spotify" for film and TV, they hope to be your first stop when unsure of what to watch. It's free - browse, search for something specific, and make playlists to share with friends. Minnow is currently available on web, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV and coming soon to Roku and other smart TV sets.

Best Movies and TV Series - Earth Day | Minnow Mashup



