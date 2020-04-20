Armin Lear Releases eBook of Deepwater Horizon Exposé on 10th Anniversary of Blowout

DEEPWATER DECEPTION Is Insider Account of Cover-Up that Killed 11

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commemorating the 10th anniversary of the tragedy that killed eleven workers and ultimately dumped 210 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico, Armin Lear Press has released DEEPWATER DECEPTION in eBook format.Author Bob Kaluza joined BP in 1997 and worked as a Well Site Leader, Deepwater, while on Deepwater Horizon, having held many job positions with BP working in Alaska, Wyoming, Russia and in the Gulf of Mexico. After returning from Russia in 2008, Bob resumed working as a Well Site Leader in the Gulf. He arrived at the Deepwater Horizon four-and-a-half days prior to the blowout.As evidence presented in court later showed, he was scapegoated by BP, which operated Deepwater Horizon, as part of a cooperation-for-leniency deal with the United States Department of Justice. Ultimately, all felony charges were dropped and he was also declared not guilty, with it taking the jury less than two hours to render their verdict.Deepwater Deception is an adventure, an investigation, and a manhunt. It divulges the real reason for the Deepwater Horizon tragedy and leads the reader toward identifying the people responsible for causing it.The narrative moves from the offshore rig to the courtroom, taking the reader on the life-altering journey of author Bob Kaluza, an innocent man who was swiftly acquitted, yet carries the scars of being accused of causing the deaths of eleven men and contamination of the Gulf of Mexico.About Armin Lear Press LLC Armin Lear was founded in 2019 with the purpose of publishing books connecting people with ideas that make our lives richer, more fulfilling, and happier. Its founders have 25 years of publishing experience. The company headquarters is near Boulder, Colorado with a production office in Arlington, Virginia.TITLE: Deepwater DeceptionSUBTITLE: The Truth about the Tragic Blowout & Perversion of American JusticeAUTHOR: Robert KaluzaPUBLISHER: Armin Lear Press LLCFORMAT: eBookPRICE: $14.95ISBN: 978-1-7321678-7-2



