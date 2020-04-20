31 Restaurants in 31 Days (sans the Food)

NEXClean Owners Dan Nestor (left) and Mike Quinn (right) The NEXClean Team

Specialty Cleaning Company NEXClean to Sanitize 31 Philadelphia Restaurants in 31 Days in May at No Cost to Help Food Establishments During COVID-19 Outbreak

...but we so badly want to help any restaurant who is taking the time to feed hungry community members, nurses, doctors, police officers, and anyone putting their lives on the risk each and every day” — Mike Quinn

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXClean, a specialty cleaning solutions company based in West Chester, PA owned by Dan Nestor and Mike Quinn — franchisee owners of Philadelphia's two SoBol locations — have decided to use their company’s mobile disinfection services to help the local restaurant industry while they deal with the recent Coronavirus shutdown and outbreak.Nestor and Quinn will send their NEXClean cleaning crews to 31 different restaurants throughout the month of May, disinfecting and sanitizing one restaurant per day free of charge to the operators. Restaurant owners who are interested can sign up on a first come, first serve basis by visiting http://nex-clean.com/31restaurants . For those who don't make the cut of 31, NEXClean will be in touch regarding how they can still help, offering discounted pricing on their services to any business who donates food to feed local hospital workers, first responders, police officers, or community members in need."We want to help the community get back on its feet any way we can," said Nestor. "Businesses need cleaning services more than ever right now, and since so many restaurant workers are putting their own health on the line to make sure people are provided with meals, we wanted to do something to help give back to those businesses who may need our help."While the signup sheet is on a first come, first serve basis, Nestor and Quinn stressed their desire to also help additional establishments who have been taking care of and feeding people in need, restaurant industry workers currently out of work, healthcare workers, first responders and those on the front lines. "We're here for everybody, but we so badly want to help any restaurant who is taking the time to feed hungry community members, nurses, doctors, police officers, and anyone putting their lives on the risk each and every day," said Quinn.NEXClean is a specialty cleaning company that provides deep cleaning services and solutions to the healthcare industry and more. NEXClean performs a wide array of services in which they utilize environmentally friendly technologies that have the power to deep clean and kill harmful bacteria. Their two offices are located in West Chester, PA and Dover, DE. Learn by visiting http://nex-clean.com or at http://instagram.com/nexclean # # #



