South Florida Auction House Joshua Kodner Connects Buyers & Sellers via Multiple Touchpoints During COVID-19 Pandemic

Auction house Joshua Kodner offers its capabilities that help fine art, estate, gems and antique buyers and sellers do business during this challenging times.

DANIA BEACH, FL, USA, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Florida Auction House Joshua Kodner Connects Buyers & Sellers via Multiple Touchpoints During COVID-19 Pandemic4th generation auction house Joshua Kodner offers its capabilities that help fine art, estate, gems and antique buyers and sellers do business during today’s challenging times.Dania Beach, Florida, auction house Joshua Kodner serves South Florida and beyond with its auction services, offering convenient virtual participation via online, phone, or absentee bid. The company announces to South Florida buyers and sellers of fine art, estate jewelry, antiques, design diamonds and more that it is available to provide its expertise in the following areas:● Joshua Kodner and his team of specialists have noticed a large influx of bidders and inquiries during this pandemic due to people having to stay at home, and are helping buyers and sellers connect with aggressive online marketing.● Joshua Kodner will accurately appraise what property is worth and help sellers realize its true value. Immediate payment while practicing safe social distancing. Curbside evaluation.● Joshua Kodner is here to assist the community with any acquisition needs. The company can help buyers find specific pieces via its dealings with sellers of art, estate items, antiques, fine jewelry and more across South Florida.Joshua Kodner offers assistance to both buyers and sellers. Now is a favorable time to buy and sell gems, art, antiques and entire estates. To find out more about Joshua Kodner’s appraisal, gemologist and auction house services, please contact:Joshua Kodner(561) 703-1043joshuajkodner@gmail.comAbout Joshua KodnerThe Joshua Kodner auction house is based in Dania Beach and serves Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, and beyond. The company is a full-service gallery, presenting, promoting, and selling fine works of art or fine jewelry with the highest possible return through auction. Joshua Kodner ensures the quality and value of gallery items through individual evaluation, and will come to you, same day service. The company buys items based on their unique quality and overall value and is committed to ensuring that sellers receive the true value of their property. Buyers can bid online at Joshua Kodner auctions using several provided bidding platforms, or they may bid by phone or absentee bid.



