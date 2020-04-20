Dr David Samadi's take on Remdesivir's battle on treating patients with Coronavirus

A glimmer of hope in the fight against Covid 19, Dr David Samadi sees a real of hope in Remdesivir and preventing replication of the virus. more studies needed

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr David Samadi ’s take on Remdesivir ’s battle on treating patients with coronavirusBy Dr. David Samadi There is encouraging news from a University of Chicago hospital that’s participating in a clinical trial with Gilead Sciences Inc. using their experimental antiviral drug called remdesivir in treating severe COVID-19 patients. This appears that it might be a possible treatment for COVID-19. At this time there are no approved treatments for the virus that has infected more than 2 million people worldwide.“I’m cautiously optimistic this could be a very good sign of a game-changer in saving more lives of patients with COVID-19 who become seriously ill,” exclaimed Dr David Samadi. “So far, reports are showing rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms. Better yet, nearly all of these patients have been able to leave the hospital in less than a week.”Recruited for Gilead’s two Phase 3 clinical trials were 125 people of which 113 of them had severe disease. All of the 125 patients were treated with daily infusions of remdesivir. The majority of these patients have already been released from the hospital while two deaths were recorded.“Remdesivir is given intravenously and was also helpful in being effective against SARS, MERS, and Ebola,” stated David Samadi. “The mechanics of this medication is that it targets the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase of coronavirus which stops it from replicating itself preventing the virus from spreading and developing into severe acute respiratory syndrome which is what can kill patients.”Besides the University of Chicago, there are 151 other locations around the world participating in Gilead’s trial that involves 2.400 COVID-19 patients presenting with severe disease. There are 169 other study locations, also worldwide, of a trial using remdesivir which includes 1,600 patients with more moderate symptoms of COVID-19.“One factor to know is the trial for the severe patients has no control group to compare their results with, making it harder to interpret the data being found,” cautioned Dr. Samadi. “While we anxiously look forward what data will be discovered from the other ongoing studies, we don’t want to make rash decisions too soon on its effectiveness and use for treating COVID-19. We’re hoping it’s the miracle drug we’ve been waiting for to conquer COVID-19 but we just don’t know yet.”At this point, if results from Gilead’s clinical trials are positive, the Food and Drug Administration, along with other regulatory agencies, will likely give a go-ahead for approval for use in treating COVID-19. If remdesivir is found safe and effective, it has the potential of becoming the first treatment approved for the virus.Dr. David Samadi is a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City. He is regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., trained in oncology, open, laparoscopic, and robotic surgery. He has a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.