EDRM Shines the Light on Doug Austin’s New Daily Blog eDiscovery Today

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to celebrate the new daily blog of its global advisory council leader Doug Austin entitled eDiscovery Today, which begins today, April 20, 2020.

EDRM will host a feed of Austin’s blog on the edrm.net website and is a foundational sponsor along with Craig Ball, president of Craig D. Ball, P.C. and EDRM’s general counsel.

“Doug Austin’s writings have informed me and our greater community for nearly a decade,” says Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM. “EDRM is proud to support and promote Doug’s new blog eDiscovery Today as a foundational sponsor.”

“What would the e-discovery community do without Doug Austin’s keen nose for news and extraordinary diligence in keeping us up to date? Happily, we don’t have to find out because Doug’s daily briefings and deft reporting continue under his independent banner, eDiscovery Today,” says Craig Ball. “I’m proud to support Doug’s splendid work and prouder still to count him as a friend and colleague. Be sure to subscribe to Doug’s content. It’s a great way to start every e-discovery day.”

“I am excited to be launching my new blog eDiscovery Today and grateful for the sponsorship and support of EDRM and Craig Ball in helping me promote it to the legal community,” says Doug Austin, editor of the new eDiscovery Today blog. “As I have done for nearly 10 years, I look forward to not only continuing to write daily about discovery trends, best practices and case law, but also to expand coverage of these topics even more in eDiscovery Today.”

For nearly 10 years, Austin was editor and primary contributor of the award-winning, CloudNine-sponsored eDiscovery Daily blog, which provided fresh educational content to the legal technology community every business day, containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.

Learn more about Austin’s new blog venture by listening to a podcast interview with Craig Ball and Mary Mack on April 21 at 2:00 p.m. EDT. Register here: https://www.edrm.net/events-2/webinars/.

You can find eDiscovery Today here: http://ediscoverytoday.com/.

About eDiscovery Today blog

Authored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, cybersecurity and data privacy. Austin has over 30 years of experience providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.

About Craig Ball

Craig Ball is a Texas trial lawyer, certified computer forensic examiner, law professor, electronic evidence expert and general counsel to EDRM. He’s dedicated his career to teaching the bench and bar about forensic technology and trial tactics. Ball limits his practice to service as a court-appointed special master and consultant in computer forensics and e-discovery. Ball can be reached at www.craigball.com or on his blog at www.craigball.net.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.





